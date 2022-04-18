Does Baker Mayfield deserve to have a starting job for the 2022 NFL season?

Baker Mayfield is in one of the most unique situations in recent NFL history. He is stuck on the Cleveland Browns, and no one seems to want him. This is a far cry from what current Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was dealing with a year ago, when he sat out but had a huge demand.

The first question is, can the quarterback even land on a new team in 2022? That should end up happening because there is no logical reason for the Browns to pay him nearly $19 million to take up a roster spot this year and sit at home.

So let's assume he is freed by either a trade or by being released. The next question is, does he deserve a starting job in 2022? That question is a complex one and requires a specific answer.

Where can Baker Mayfield start in 2022?

Answering whether he "deserves" a job or not is tricky because he still has to earn playing time wherever he goes. But it is fair to say he, at least, deserves a chance after the success he had from 2018-2020 before his injury-riddled 2021 season.

But the opportunity to have a chance is only available in a few spots at this point in the year. Rumors and common sense continue to point toward the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks as the top options for the former No. 1 overall pick.

"Guess what Baker, you ain't got no options so the Seahawks are a great fit for you. Guess what Seahawks, you ain't got no options so Baker is a great fit for you." @EmmanuelAcho : Baker Mayfield and the Seahawks are a necessary fit.

The Panthers make sense, if they do not have faith in Sam Darnold. However, adding Mayfield would be tough to explain because both he and Darnold would be playing on fifth-year options. It would make more sense to just go with one or the other.

The Seahawks make the most sense, even after recently re-signing Geno Smith. That leaves Smith and Drew Lock as the top two signal-callers, with Jacob Eason as the third man.

Again, we are just wondering if Mayfield deserves a chance to compete. Going to Seattle allows him to show up and compete for a job. That is then where we can decide if he deserves an opportunity to start. If he looks the best in camp, then there is the answer to the question. But if he cannot beat out Smith and Lock, or Darnold in Carolina, there are serious concerns about his long-term future in the NFL.

Browns fans can agree that the team has botched the Mayfield situation. They went after Watson, denied their former top pick's trade request, then said they would trade him after landing Watson. But his value was driven down in the process, leading to the current situation.

The Browns have almost created the narrative that Mayfield should not be a starter. It is up to him to change that story as soon as the team finds a taker for him or eats some money and cuts him loose.

