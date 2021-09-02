Cleveland Browns projected starting lineup: Who will start Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Cleveland Browns have drawn one of their toughest opponents for their Week 1 opener. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a trip to the Super Bowl, where they were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield and company will look to build on their success from 2020, and beating the Chiefs in Week 1 would send a message to the rest of the AFC North.

Who will play in Week 1 for the Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Browns offense

Quarterback: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

Baker Mayfield has breathed new life into a franchise that was a bit of a running joke in the NFL. The Browns are now considered a legit contender in the AFC North. This is all due to the stellar play from their leader. Baker leads the unit with veteran Case Keenum serving as a backup should Baker go down.

Running back: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Andy Janovich

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the best running back duo in the league and lead a unit with some interesting depth. D'Ernest Johnson has emerged as a solid contributor, with Demetric Felton bringing the rookie presence.

Wide receiver: Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz

The wide receiver unit is another strong suit for this deeply talented Browns team. Jarvis Landry has been one of the most successful slot receivers since being traded by the Miami Dolphins. Odell Beckham Jr. is a deep-ball threat, with Peoples-Jones providing quality depth.

Tight end: Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant, David Njuko

The tight end group is strong when healthy. Stephen Carlson was injured during preseason, resulting in season-ending knee surgery. Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njuoko are capable of providing blocking and pass-catching ability.

Offensive line: Jedrick Willis, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, James Hudson III, Blake Hance, Nick Harris, Michael Dunn, Chris Hubbard

The Browns have one of the deepest offensive line units in the league. Led by star Jack Conklin, the offensive line holds nine spots on the initial 53-man roster. The Browns' O-line is meant to keep Baker Mayfield protected at all times.

Cleveland Browns defense

Myles Garrett putting the NFL on notice 😤 pic.twitter.com/gJvkQ7Ac7t — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 26, 2021

Linebacker: Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker, Malcolm Smith, Mack Wilson, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields, Jacob Phillips

Jacob Phillips suffered an injury in preseason that required surgery. The Browns expect him to return to the fold sooner rather than later, keeping him on the 53-man roster. Sione Takitaki is nursing an injury but should be ready to step into the lead role in Week 1.

Cornerback: Denzel Ward, AJ Green, Greg Newsome, Greedy Williams, Troy Hill, M.J. Stewart

Denzel Ward logged two interceptions last season. Greg Newsome, Troy Hill and Greedy Williams should provide quality backup, with AJ Green and M.J. Stewart being retained to serve as depth players.

Safety: John Johnson, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison, Richard LeCounte

The Browns are confident with John Johnson, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison holding up the back of the secondary. Richard LeCounte has impressed as a rookie and the hope is that he steps into a more prominent role this season.

Defensive tackle: Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jordan Elliot, Tommy Togiai, Malik McDowell

Proven veterans Malik Jackson and Andrew Billings will serve in the rotation with younger prospects Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliot. Second-year player Malik McDowell has put the front office on notice during the preseason and will remain as the depth player on the line.

Defensive end: Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley

Few defensive end tandems are as scary as Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. McKinley was absent through most of the preseason but has since secured his spot on the 53-man roster. If Garrett or Clowney pick up an injury, the Browns will have to make some quick calls to add depth.

Special teams: Chase McLaughlin, Jaime Gillan, Charley Hughlett, Donovan Peoples-Jones, D'Ernest Johnson

Cody Parkey was recently cut, ending the competition of who would be the starting kicker. Chase McLaughlin will look to continue his success from last season, where he went 4-4 within 50-yard field goals. Peoples-Jones and Johnson will trade-off kickoff and punt responsibilities.

