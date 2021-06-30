Cleveland Browns QB Depth Chart 2021: Starters and Backup players 

The Cleveland Browns made a statement in 2020 that they were no longer the worst team in not only the AFC North but the entire AFC.

The Browns not only earned a Wild Card playoff spot, but they also beat their division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, winning their first playoff game since 1994.

The Browns enter the 2021 season in a good spot and a good foundation to build off with what seems to be a franchise quarterback.

Cleveland Browns QB Depth Chart 2021

QB 1: Baker Mayfield

QB 2: Case Keenum

QB 3: Kyle Lauletta.

Cleveland Browns QB Depth Chart Analysis

QB 1 - Baker Mayfield

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a solid start to his career since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the first overall selection in 2018.

Mayfield has thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of his three seasons. He is also not afraid to move around the pocket and make plays with his legs, averaging over 100 rushing yards each season as well.

After two six-win seasons in 2018 and 2019, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record in 2020, tied for second in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens and earning a wild card spot. That was the Browns' first playoff appearance since 2002.

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in the Wild Card Round, stunning their division rivals 48-37. The Browns then went on to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium but lost 22-17.

The Browns decided to exercise their fifth-year option on Mayfield this off-season as he enters his fourth pro season. It's likely with the stability Baker Mayfield has brought to the Cleveland Browns and his ability to make them competitive once again, he could receive a contract extension sooner rather than later.

A reminder: Baker Mayfield deserves as much money as Lamar Jackson & Josh Allen. #DawgPound #Browns



pic.twitter.com/j5Qs384y5p — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 23, 2021

QB 2 - Case Keenum

Veteran NFL journeyman and quarterback Case Keenum has been in the league since 2012. He has made 62 starts for six different teams. He spent the most time as a starter for the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos and has made other spot starts along the way.

Keenum signed with the Cleveland Browns before the 2020 season but only made two appearances when Baker Mayfield was suffering from a rib injury. Keenum is one of the most experienced and reliable backup quarterbacks in the league. If for some reason, the Browns needed to start him, their offense would be in good hands.

Case Keenum has had an eventful past few years:



2014: Texans QB

2015: St. Louis Rams QB

2016: LA Rams QB

2017: Vikings QB (started NFC Championship Game)

2018: Broncos QB

2019: Washington QB

2020: Browns QB pic.twitter.com/hLqOLsQEn1 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) June 10, 2021

QB 3 - Kyle Lauletta

Kyle Lauletta is the least experienced quarterback in the Browns' depth chart. He was originally drafted by the New York Giants in 2018 but made just two appearances that season.

In 2019, Kyle Lauletta was with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, and the next year, he was with the Atlanta Falcons' before joining the Browns' practice squad.

The Cleveland Browns signed Lauletta to a futures contract this off-season as added depth to their roster.

