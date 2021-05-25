NFL: 5 bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns' 2021 season

The Cleveland Browns finally won a playoff game last season and fulfilled some of the potential this young team has long promised.

It won’t be an easy road to a playoff berth this season, but that won't stop Browns fans from hoping for a long postseason run. If quarterback Baker Mayfield can take his game up a notch and Odell Beckham Jr. can return fully healthy, then Cleveland could pose some problems this season.

Here are five bold predictions for the Browns’ 2021 schedule.

#1 Cleveland Browns will go 11-6 this season

Cleveland has the ninth toughest strength of schedule this season, but that won’t stop them from winning an impressive 11 games.

Baker Mayfield will show new maturity and play in a more controlled fashion. The Browns defense, led by Myles Garrett, will be one of the best in the NFL this season, forcing quarterbacks into error-prone performances.

#2 Odell Beckham Jr. will have a big year

This season will see the return of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The wideout tore his ACL in Week 7 of last season against the Cincinnati Bengals. After a lengthy rehab, Beckham Jr. will be keen to remind NFL fans why he was once known as the best wide receiver in the league.

I predict a big bounce-back season for the 28-year-old, who will be quick to rediscover his chemistry with Baker Mayfield.

#3 The Packers will beat the Browns on Christmas Day

The Cleveland Browns have a tough road trip during the holiday season. They visit Lambeau Field to face NFC North powerhouse Green Bay Packers. The Packers are never easy to beat at home and the Browns won’t leave Wisconsin with the present of an away win.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones will be too much for the Browns defense to halt on Christmas.

#4 Myles Garrett will be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will have a monster 2021 NFL season. Garrett had 12 sacks last season, but I'm predicting he'll record at least 15 sacks this time around.

The signing of Jadeveon Clowney will ensure the attention of opposing offensive lines will not be solely directed at Garrett. The time is now for Myles Garrett to dominate the NFL.

#5 Cleveland will only lose one home game in 2021

Only one team will come into Cleveland and beat the Browns this season and that will be Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens.

Aside from the AFC North clash in Week 14, Baker Mayfield will lead Cleveland Browns to eight home victories over the course of the NFL season.

