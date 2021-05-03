2021 NFL Draft: Complete list of Cleveland Browns draft picks

The Cleveland Browns used their 2021 NFL Draft to address some of the necessities and depth that they were lacking. The Browns feel confident in their offense and didn't need to draft too many weapons for Baker Mayfield, apart from a little extra depth.

Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL Draft Results

Round 1:

CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern: The Browns drafted Greg Newsome II, a corner out of Northwestern with the intent of him starting and being a big presence in the backfield. Last season, the Browns expected Greedy Williams to do just that, but due to injury, he missed the entire 2020 season.

Round 2:

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame: The Browns traded up in the second round of the draft to select Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The linebacker was almost drafted by the Browns in the first round and was pleasantly surprised that he was still there on Day 2, which forced them to trade up. The Browns want Owusu-Koramoah on the field for every down and to be a playmaker.

Round 3:

WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn: In his career at Auburn, Anthony Schwartz had 1,433 receiving yards and thirteen total touchdowns. In 2020, he had the best game of his college career against Arkansas with ten receptions for 100 yards. Schwartz will be another offensive weapon for Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Round 4:

OT James Hudson, Cincinnati: James Hudson originally began his college career at Michigan as a defensive end before transferring to Cincinnati and moving to the other side of the ball at tackle. For now, the Browns will use Hudson for depth on the already established o-line.

DT Tommy Tiogiai, Ohio State: Tommy Tiogiai started just one year at Ohio State but still made the top of many lists at defensive tackles. He will be going with Myles Garrett on the line as the Browns reconfigure their lineup this winter.

Round 5:

LB Tony Fields, West Virginia: The Browns drafted linebacker Tony Fields, which is no surprise after the 2020 season he had. He transferred to West Virginia after three years at Arizona and led the team with eight-eight tackles.

S Richard LeCounte, Georgia: Before the 2020 season, analysts all-around college football saw LeCounte as a high draft pick. He was all SEC-type player and a fan favorite for the Bulldogs. Unfortunately Richard LeCounte had a serious car accident in October 2020 which caused him to miss the rest of the season. The Browns have drafted a great player who will undoubtedly have a lot to prove when he takes the field again.

Round 6:

WR/RB Demetric Felton, UCLA: With their last draft selection of 2021, the Cleveland Browns added one more offensive piece with wide receiver Demetric Felton out of UCLA. The Browns drafted Felton as a slot receiver but, he has also been a well-established running back throughout his career. He also returned kickoffs while playing at UCLA, so the Browns could add him to special teams as well.