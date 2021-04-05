NFL: Is the 2021-2022 NFL season a Super Bowl or bust season for the Cleveland Browns?

The sleeping Giants have been awakened. With the help of various general managers, the Browns are finally contenders. They have been ranked in the top 10 teams to make it to the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL season.

With the hiring of Kevin Stefanski, the Browns offense is finally clicking. Baker Mayfield is living up to his potential. The Browns finally broke their longest streak of not making it to the playoffs. After 18 years of absence from the post-season, Cleveland Browns are back in the big game.

It’s often said, football was born in Ohio, but the soul of it lives in Cleveland: the land of hopes, dreams and true believers....https://t.co/9RxoCdWHYx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 12, 2021

After a successful 2020 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns added key players to the defensive side of the roster. They have a competitive squad for the first time in the modern era. Couple that with the competent coaching of Kevin Stefanski, and you have a serious contender.

NFL: Super Bowl or bust for the Browns in 2021-22 season?

The Cleveland Browns have players on offense to make them the best offensive team in the NFL. They have two of the top-10 running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Their wide receivers can make plays. The Browns roster consists of Odell Beckham Jr, one of the top wide receivers in the league. They had the number 1 offensive line of 2020, and for the first time, they will have the same head coach returning for another season.

Andrew Berry made moves on the defense, giving it a facelift from the 2020 NFL season. He added Myles Garrett, a potential defensive player of the year in the making, and Denzel Ward. Berry further strengthened the defense in the free agency. All the additions to the already strong roster have given rise to expectations.

Yes, the Cleveland Browns are expected to have yet another winning season. They are expected to try to make it to the Super Bowl. But they still have a young roster, one which could improve in the coming years. The Browns have a lot of players on rookie deals which has allowed them to invest more in the free agency. But they still have plenty of cap space to re-sign key players from the 2018 NFL draft.

No, it will not be a Super Bowl or bust season for the Cleveland Browns in the 2021-22 NFL season. They are capable of making the roster better and being even better in the future. This season will hinge on the quarterback play for the Browns.