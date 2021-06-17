Cleveland Browns training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Cleveland Browns head into the 2021 NFL preseason with lofty goals. Baker Mayfield and his star-studded squad finally won a playoff game last season and will be gunning for bigger things this season.

As training camp approaches, the AFC North contenders will be seeking to improve on last year’s 11-5 record. With several new faces joining the Browns this offseason, training camp will be key to building chemistry before the regular season kicks off in September.

After the pandemic forced NFL teams to cancel last season's training camps and pre-season, this year fans should be able to attend Cleveland Browns training camp.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Cleveland Browns' training camp activities.

When does the Cleveland Browns' training camp begin?

The Cleveland Browns' 2021 training camp begins on Tuesday, July 27. For the first time in league history, NFL teams will have a unified start to training camp.

For the first time, the NFL will have a unified start to training camp, with 29 teams set to report Tuesday, July 27 -- 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA -- and plans for league-wide practices and fan events Saturday, July 31.



Midsummer Madness, anyone? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

Where will the Cleveland Browns training camp be held?

The Cleveland Browns will hold their 2021 training camp at their Training Facility and Administrative Complex in Berea, Ohio.

How much does it cost for a ticket to attend Browns' training camp?

The Cleveland Browns are yet to announce if fans will be allowed to attend training camp activities this year. As NFL training camps are fast approaching, an announcement from the team should be made shortly.

But Browns fans shouldn't be surprised if they are not as close to the field or the players as previous years. Autograph sessions may also be limited or adjusted for player safety per NFLPA concerns.

As of June 2, the mask mandate and other orders were reversed in Ohio.

Cleveland’s training camp ticket distribution might include lotteries and contests, as it has in past years. Fans can check availability for training camp, pre-season and regular season tickets HERE.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee