Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel, and Live Stream - August 29, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The final game of the 2021 NFL preseason sees the Cleveland Browns face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night in Georgia.

Cleveland is undefeated after their first two preseason games and is favored by the oddsmakers to continue their perfect run on Sunday night.

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith indicated this week that the "majority" of his starters would see some game time against the Browns.

So the home fans can expect a better effort from their team in their last hit-out before the NFL regular season kicks off in less than two weeks.

Let's see how fans can watch Sunday night game and what the oddsmakers are predicting.

Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons | NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 8 PM ET, August 29.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

TV Channel: NFL Network, NBC

Live stream options: NFL Game Pass.

That time @NickChubb21 went 92 yards to the 🏠!



📺: #CLEvsATL - Sunday at 8pm on NBC pic.twitter.com/H4HSeVEUqQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 27, 2021

Browns vs Falcons | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction

Spread: -6 Browns.

Money line: Browns -250, Falcons +205.

Total: 36 (Over -110, Under -110).

The Cleveland Browns are big favorites to remain undefeated this preseason. The home Falcons fans could be in for a long night if Brown's offense gets rolling. Atlanta is not to be counted out in front of their fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Another day on the grind 💪 pic.twitter.com/Xc5DyGAkiL — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 26, 2021

Browns vs Falcons series history

The Browns and Falcons have met each other 15 times, with the Cleveland Browns winning 12 games and the Atlanta Falcons winning 3 games.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams during the NFL regular season:

Browns 28-16 Falcons | 2018.

| 2018. Browns 26-24 Falcons | 2014.

| 2014. Browns 10-20 Falcons | 2010.

| 2010. Browns 17-13 Falcons | 2006.

| 2006. Browns 24-16 Falcons | 2002.

The Browns have beaten the Falcons in four of their last five meetings. In 2018, they defeated Atlanta 25-17, with Baker Mayfield passing for three touchdowns at home in front of their fans.

Cleveland Browns 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | @ Jacksonville Jaguars (W 23-13) | August 14.

Week 2 | vs New York Giants (W 17-13) | August 22.

Week 3 | @ Atlanta Falcons | August 29.

Atlanta Falcons 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs. Tenneessee Titans (L 23-3) | August 13.

Week 2 | @ Miami Dolphins (L 37-17) | August 21.

Week 3 | vs. Cleveland Browns | August 29

