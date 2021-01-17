Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs odds, picks and money line | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

The Cleveland Browns had an incredible start to their run in the NFL playoffs. Led by QB Baker Mayfield, the Browns defied the odds when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. The underdogs pulled off this stunning upset without their head coach, as he was out due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

This victory gave the Browns their first playoff win since 1994. The franchise has been the laughing stock of the NFL for last decade, but the Browns are finally a winning football team. They'll try to continue this magical run on Sunday when they face the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the best record in the NFL this year, the Chiefs earned a first-round bye, so they're well-rested heading into this game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' dynamic offense dominated the regular season, and they'll hope that this success continues in the playoffs.

Stopping Mahomes will be a tough challenge for the Browns, but they'll have some key reinforcements. CB Denzel Ward will be back on the field, so the Browns will aim to limit the Chiefs' explosive passing game. The Browns are widely viewed as the heavy underdogs in this game. But in the NFL playoffs, anything can happen. With that being said, here's a look at the odds and picks for this must-watch game

The Browns are coming to Arrowhead.

NFL Division Playoffs Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs odds

Cleveland Browns: 120 Over

Kansas City Chiefs: 100 Under

Spread: Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win this Divisional Round game by at least 10 points.

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs picks

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will score two touchdowns

Chiefs RB Le’Veon Ball will rush for at least 100 yards.

Browns HB Kareem Hunt will score 2 touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Cleveland Browns

RT Jack Conklin (Hamstring) Probable

LB B J Goodson (Shoulder) Probable

TE David Njoku (Hamstring) Probable

OG Wyatt Teller (Ankle) Probable

C J C Tretter (Knee) Probable

Kansas City Chiefs

LB Willie Gay Jr (Ankle) Probable

WR Sammy Watkins (Calf) Probable

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Ankle) Questionable

TE Deon Yelder (Groin) Questionable

RB Le’Veon Bell (Knee) Probable

Rashad Fenton was limited today after not practicing yesterday.



Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Deon Yelder did not practice today after being limited yesterday.



Willie Gay and Sammy Watkins did not practice.https://t.co/m2cRzF9svj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 14, 2021

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Key Stats

Cleveland Browns Kansas City Chief

Rushing Yards Per Game 147.1, 112.4

Passing Yard per Game 223.6, 303.4

QB Rating 97.8,107.3

Rusging Yards Per Carry 4.8, 4.5

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Money Line and Prediction

Cleveland Browns: 30, Kansas City Chief: 40

Money Line: Cleveland Browns +384 Kansas City Chief: -500