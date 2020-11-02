If you're a die-hard fan of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, life is sweeter than Kansas City barbecue sauce right now.

The Chiefs -- powered by the accurate arm of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a host of skilled offensive players and an aggressive defense -- are the most well-rounded team in the NFL right now.

In fact, they look even more dominant this season than they did in their championship run a year ago.

Following their 35-9 decimation of the hapless New York Jets on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs now stand at 7-1, easily holding the top spot in the AFC West. In the victory, Mahomes threw for 416 yards and 5 touchdowns, and made it look easy all day long.

Mahomes' ability to avoid the blitz with his feet, while still protecting the ball when he throws, has already made him one the most spectacular players in the history of the game.

NFL Week 8: Mahomes is just scratching the surface of his potential for the Kansas City Chiefs

At the halfway point of the season, the talented QB has now surpassed 2,300 yards passing, while tossing 21 TDs, against only one interception.

And as hard as it is to believe? Mahomes may not have reached his full potential yet. At just 25 years old... There's no telling just how good this slinging Superman might become for the Kansas City Chiefs.

That's a scary thought for NFL defensive coordinators.

Patrick Mahomes “GOAT” Mix 🔴🟡 pic.twitter.com/cRbnZYrgZS — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) October 31, 2020

On top of Mahomes' amazing talents, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense is loaded with big time pass-catchers like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They also have an impressive young running back in Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Add in the recent addition of three-time Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell to bolster their backfield, and the rich seem to only be getting richer.

NFL Week 8: Kansas City Chiefs have the foundation for a dynasty

Of course, with any dominant team, holding the roster together is always part of the equation. Injuries and free agency can quickly turn a contender in to a pretender.

Those factors could always come along to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from having a prolonged run. It's the nature of the NFL, in general.

And there's also a good chance they will lose their terrific offensive coordinator, Eric Bienemy. He's high on a lot of team's wish lists, and will likely be a head coach for another franchise as soon as 2021.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a unique place right now. With several NFL squads re-tooling at the QB position (or simply rebuilding altogether), Kansas City seems be a pretty stable environment. They've got solid leadership in the front office, an ageless genius in head coach Andy Reid, and a young, dominant QB who still has plenty of miles left in the tank.

With that winning atmosphere, KC has suddenly become a 'destination spot' for potential free agents who might want to defect, and have an opportunity to secure a coveted Super Bowl ring.

Even given all the factors that could go wrong, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be in a great position to be one of the most dominant teams of this decade. They could be a repeat of the 49ers of the 1980's, or the Cowboys of the 1990's -- teams that despite some personnel changes were always able to re-tool around their nucleus.

In this modern era, the word 'dynasty' gets used fewer and fewer.

But as the Kansas City Chiefs continue to play well and add to their legacy, we may be tagging them with that exact label in the years ahead.