Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Dec 20, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Browns and Raiders:

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Cleveland Browns injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Baker MayfieldQBCOVID-19Out
Case KeenumQBCOVID-19Out
Kareem HuntRBCOVID-19Out
Jarvis LandryWRIllnessOut
Austin HooperTEIllnessOut
Jedrick Wills Jr.LTCOVID-19Out
James Hudson IIIRTCOVID-19Out
Malik McDowellDTCOVID-19Out
Jadeveon ClowneyDECOVID-19Out
Ronnie Harrison Jr.SCOVID-19Out
John Johnson IIISCOVID-19Out
Greg Newsome IICBConcussionOut
Jamie GillanPUndisclosedOut
Malik JacksonDTKneeQuestionable
Anthony SchwartzWRConcussionQuestionable
Harrison BryantTEAnkleQuestionable

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Trayvon Mullen Jr.CBToeOut
Denzel PerrymanOTAnkleOut
Darren WallerOTKnee/BackOut
Carl NassibLBKneeQuestionable

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders starting lineup

Cleveland Browns

QB - Nick Mullens | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Rashad Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz | TE - David Njoku | OL - Alex Taylor, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Blake Hance

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Tommy Togiai, Porter Gustin | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greddy Williams | S - M.J. Stewart Jr., Richard LeCounte III | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Dustin Colquitt

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Foster Moreau | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DE - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Will Compton, Cory Littleton | CB - Nate Hobbs, Casey Hayward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
