Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

Check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Browns and Raiders:
Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report
Cleveland Browns injury report
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders starting lineup
Cleveland Browns
QB - Nick Mullens | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Rashad Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz | TE - David Njoku | OL - Alex Taylor, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Blake Hance
DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Tommy Togiai, Porter Gustin | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greddy Williams | S - M.J. Stewart Jr., Richard LeCounte III | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Dustin Colquitt
Las Vegas Raiders
QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Foster Moreau | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker
Also ReadArticle Continues below
DE - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Will Compton, Cory Littleton | CB - Nate Hobbs, Casey Hayward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole