Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Cleveland Browns injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Baker Mayfield QB COVID-19 Out Case Keenum QB COVID-19 Out Kareem Hunt RB COVID-19 Out Jarvis Landry WR Illness Out Austin Hooper TE Illness Out Jedrick Wills Jr. LT COVID-19 Out James Hudson III RT COVID-19 Out Malik McDowell DT COVID-19 Out Jadeveon Clowney DE COVID-19 Out Ronnie Harrison Jr. S COVID-19 Out John Johnson III S COVID-19 Out Greg Newsome II CB Concussion Out Jamie Gillan P Undisclosed Out Malik Jackson DT Knee Questionable Anthony Schwartz WR Concussion Questionable Harrison Bryant TE Ankle Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Trayvon Mullen Jr. CB Toe Out Denzel Perryman OT Ankle Out Darren Waller OT Knee/Back Out Carl Nassib LB Knee Questionable

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders starting lineup

Cleveland Browns

QB - Nick Mullens | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Rashad Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz | TE - David Njoku | OL - Alex Taylor, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Blake Hance

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Tommy Togiai, Porter Gustin | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greddy Williams | S - M.J. Stewart Jr., Richard LeCounte III | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Dustin Colquitt

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Foster Moreau | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DE - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Will Compton, Cory Littleton | CB - Nate Hobbs, Casey Hayward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

