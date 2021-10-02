Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Cleveland Browns will travel to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 for a chance to get to 3-1. Last week, the Browns defense held Justin Fields to one net passing yard in his NFL debut. They'll look to carry that momentum into the game against a competitive Vikings team.

The Vikings are 1-2 but can go 2-1 if their kicker makes a field goal in Week 2. Kirk Cousins is playing mistake-free football and is in complete control of the offense. This game figures to be a back-and-forth affair.

Minnesota Sports News @mnspnews Kirk Cousins stats and rankings among quarterbacks:



Passing yards: 918 (7th)

Touchdown: 8 (4th)

Interceptions: 0 (1st)

Pass rating: 118.3 (3rd)

PFF grade: 85.9 (4th)



This man has been a top 5 QB so far 👀

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Vikings (1-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-1) | Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season

Date & Time - Sunday, October 3, 1:00 PM ET

Venue - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds

Spreads

Browns: -2.0 (-110)

Vikings: + 2.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Browns: -135

Vikings: +115

Totals:

Browns: O51.5 (-105)

Vikings: U51.5 (-115)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Game Picks

This is a game between two relatively evenly matched teams. The over/under is 51.5 but there won't be enough possessions in this game to reach 51.5 points. Both teams like to run the ball too much for them to go over. The Browns should win this game but don't pick them to cover the spread.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Key Injuries

The Vikings' extensive injury list begins with Dalvin Cook, who's questionable but practiced in a limited role this week. Bashaud Breeland, Michael Pierce and Anthony Barr are the three starting defenders listed as questionable. Offensively, tight end Tyler Conklin is questionable, as is kicker Greg Joseph.

The Browns will play without starting rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II. Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle), JC Tretter (knee) and Jack Conklin (knee) are listed as questionable. They're three starting offensive linemen who'd be massive losses. Backup offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is also questionable but was limited in practice this week.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Head-to-Head

Historically, the Vikings lead the Browns 12-4 in head-to-head games. The Vikings have won five of their last six, including their most recent game in 2017. Case Keenum and DeShone Kizer were the starting quarterbacks that year. Cleveland's last head-to-head win was in 2013. Brian Hoyer threw three touchdowns and three interceptions in a 31-27 win.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction

Baker Mayfield has played incredibly efficiently and has a favorable matchup against the 26th ranked Vikings pass defense. Cousins hasn't thrown an interception this season. His clean play will help the game stay within striking distance. But the difference makers will be Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who will open up the play-action game for Mayfield to exploit.

Prediction: The Browns will win a nailbiter that won't be decided until late in the fourth quarter, 24 to 21.

