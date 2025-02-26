Cobee Bryant is one of the more underrated players in the 2025 NFL Draft class, largely due to his size. However, he proved to be a force at Kansas Jayhawks and could bring that same impact to the next level. Let's take a look at his draft profile to better understand what type of player he could become in the NFL.

Cobee Bryant's NFL draft profile

Cobee Bryant is a player who could be a diamond in the rough in the secondary after a solid performance at the Shrine Bowl. However, his listed height of 5-foot-11 and weight of 171 pounds make him a bit small for the position, which could be a concern for some teams.

He struggled a bit defensively in man coverage but showed improvement in zone, meaning that finding the right scheme will be critical for him. Over his career, he has 35 pass deflections and 13 interceptions, but he also allowed 15.8 yards per reception last season, highlighting some inconsistencies in his game.

Bryant can also struggle with coverage at times and tends to hold on to the receiver when beaten, which may frustrate coaches and evaluators. Let’s take a deeper dive into some teams that might be interested in Bryant and could work to develop him into a quality NFL defensive back.

Cobee Bryant NFL draft projection: 3 best landing spots for Kansas Jayhawks CB

#1. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have the foundation of a strong secondary with cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jessie Bates III, but the rest of the unit raises some questions. With cornerback Mike Hughes an unrestricted free agent, and nickelbacks Dee Alford (restricted) and Antonio Hamilton Sr. (unrestricted) also not under contract, there is a glaring need for help in the secondary.

The Falcons allowed 224.5 passing yards given up per game last season (23rd) and need to see improvement this upcoming season. Adding Cobee Bryant can help the secondary get closer to the middle of the league.

#2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are in a tough position as their secondary faces some uncertainty, particularly with cornerback Rasul Douglas becoming a free agent and nickelback play also needing reinforcement.

However, Cobee Bryant could be a strong addition to their secondary, especially to defend deep passes. He sheds blocks from wide receivers well and can break up passes at a high level.

The Bills finished 17th in the NFL with 226.1 passing yards allowed per game last season. Bryant could help improve this stat and strengthen the secondary moving forward.

#3. Green Bay Packers

With the possibility that the Green Bay Packers may be without Jaire Alexander in their secondary, there will be multiple ways the Packers could look to fill that void. One option would be to draft Cobee Bryant, who could be an asset at nickelback given his defensive capabilities.

The Packers face top quarterbacks like Jared Goff and Caleb Williams four times per season, so strengthening the secondary will be key. Bryant could be a cost-effective solution to help the Packers slow down opposing offenses.

