'Cole Beasley can't even wear his mask properly': Bills WR angers fans during presser for his anti-vax stance

NFL training camps have officially opened, and it didn't take long for Cole Beasley to re-insert his name into the media. Beasley wrote a massive statement and read it to the media on Wednesday.

During his conference with the media, Beasley said that he was anti-vax or pro-vax. The Bills wideout said he was pro-choice. That baffles a lot of NFL fans, especially with all the statements he's made this offseason.

Beasley has been on a rampage about the vaccine. He's made public announcement posts, and now he made a public statement after the Buffalo Bills' training camp on Wednesday. That speech has brought a lot of attention towards Beasley.

NFL fans react to Cole Beasley's statement on the vaccination

Cole Beasley isn't a stranger to causing an uproar on social media. He's been the MVP of social media rants this offseason. On Wednesday, Beasley brought another reaction on Twitter after his training camp press conference.

Michael Sykes II from 'For the Win' shared the Cole Beasley press conference video and had his own opinion on the situation.

I truly am baffled that an NFL team gave Cole Beasley a platform for this. https://t.co/OG3WP0Y5Iq — Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) July 28, 2021

One fan shared a video of former NFL running back O.J. Simpson calling out Cole Beasley.

OJ Simpson calling out Cole Beasley… what a time to be alive. https://t.co/ArTfJTB8ae — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) July 24, 2021

Michael Lee of the Washington Post also expressed his thoughts on the Cole Beasley speech. Lee called Beasley clueless when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

I'm still cramming to understand why the Buffalo Bills provided a prime platform on the team Twitter account for Cole Beasley to show that he not only is clueless about the covid-19 vaccine but also doesn't know how to wear a mask almost 18 months into a pandemic. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) July 29, 2021

Sports Illustrated tweeted that Cole Beasley's statement was bizarre.

Cole Beasley gave a bizarre statement on vaccine stance, writes @JimmyTraina https://t.co/GR7nRIxulL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 29, 2021

NFL fans have put in their best efforts when it comes to Cole Beasley. Some of the tweets were comical. Here's a look at the top tweets that came off as a joke.

Cole Beasley 4 months after getting cut by the Bills. pic.twitter.com/8YYdy4PZO7 — Pittsburgh Stealers (@StealersPitt) July 24, 2021

Cole Beasley explaining why he’s a cry baby pic.twitter.com/lI2731GlJT — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) July 29, 2021

Cole Beasley reading TJ Ward’s tweet pic.twitter.com/WnNwdSMIa0 — IamMontyFetti (@4MR_Monty) July 28, 2021

Wednesday was the first, and potentially the last time the Buffalo Bills allow Cole Beasley to have a press conference. The Bills should invest in a muzzle for Beasley when it comes to the vaccine. Unfortunately, once an NFL athlete feeds the media, they will continue to flock in like vultures.

Beasley is bringing unwanted negative attention to the Bills. That unwanted attention is a distraction to the team's ultimate goal. Buffalo is projected to make another run at the Super Bowl this season.

If Beasley continues to speak his mind about the vaccine, Buffalo will have to ask if Cole Beasley is worth the headaches. The problem is, his actions this offseason may make it hard for the Buffalo Bills to trade him. Chances are Buffalo retains Beasley but tells him to relax on commenting about the vaccine.

