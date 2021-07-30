'Cole Beasley can't even wear his mask properly': Bills WR angers fans during presser for his anti-vax stance

NFL training camps have officially opened, and it didn't take long for Cole Beasley to re-insert his name into the media. Beasley wrote a massive statement and read it to the media on Wednesday.
During his conference with the media, Beasley said that he was anti-vax or pro-vax. The Bills wideout said he was pro-choice. That baffles a lot of NFL fans, especially with all the statements he's made this offseason.
Beasley has been on a rampage about the vaccine. He's made public announcement posts, and now he made a public statement after the Buffalo Bills' training camp on Wednesday. That speech has brought a lot of attention towards Beasley.
NFL fans react to Cole Beasley's statement on the vaccination
Cole Beasley isn't a stranger to causing an uproar on social media. He's been the MVP of social media rants this offseason. On Wednesday, Beasley brought another reaction on Twitter after his training camp press conference.
Michael Sykes II from 'For the Win' shared the Cole Beasley press conference video and had his own opinion on the situation.
One fan shared a video of former NFL running back O.J. Simpson calling out Cole Beasley.
Michael Lee of the Washington Post also expressed his thoughts on the Cole Beasley speech. Lee called Beasley clueless when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sports Illustrated tweeted that Cole Beasley's statement was bizarre.
NFL fans have put in their best efforts when it comes to Cole Beasley. Some of the tweets were comical. Here's a look at the top tweets that came off as a joke.
Wednesday was the first, and potentially the last time the Buffalo Bills allow Cole Beasley to have a press conference. The Bills should invest in a muzzle for Beasley when it comes to the vaccine. Unfortunately, once an NFL athlete feeds the media, they will continue to flock in like vultures.
Beasley is bringing unwanted negative attention to the Bills. That unwanted attention is a distraction to the team's ultimate goal. Buffalo is projected to make another run at the Super Bowl this season.
If Beasley continues to speak his mind about the vaccine, Buffalo will have to ask if Cole Beasley is worth the headaches. The problem is, his actions this offseason may make it hard for the Buffalo Bills to trade him. Chances are Buffalo retains Beasley but tells him to relax on commenting about the vaccine.