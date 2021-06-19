Cole Beasley's stance on NFL's COVD-19 protocols raises concerns about vaccination hesitancy

Cole Beasley may have finally fallen off his rocker with his latest comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beasley has been outspoken about his feelings regarding the coronavirus vaccine over the last few days. To say that Beasley is against the vaccination program would be an understatement of sorts. On Friday, the Buffalo Bills wideout took things to another level when he commented that he wished to "live my one life like I want to regardless."

Cole Beasley doesn't even go to the huddle or get the play call. He runs whatever route is his will. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 18, 2021

The intriguing part about Cole Beasley's feelings about the vaccination is that he's not the only Buffalo Bills player taking this stand.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has also stood firm on avoiding the vaccine. Josh Allen's stance hasn't made as big a splash as Beasley's since the quarterback hasn't been as outspoken as his teammate.

Cole Beasley took things one step further on Friday by addressing the NFLPA. Beasley called the NFLPA a "joke" after getting up to date with the league's new COVID-19 protocols. The Buffalo WR didn't stop there, opting to continue his rant on Twitter.

What did Cole Beasley say in his Twitter post about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley made a strong statement on his Twitter account on Friday, labeling the post a "Public Service Announcement."

Beasley's PSA had three points that raised certain questions, garnering backlash from NFL fans.

"I will be outside doing what I do. I'll be out in the public. If your [sic] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period. I may die of covid, but I'd rather die actually living."

"I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol. I don't play for the money anymore. My family is taken care of. Fine me if you want. My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar."

"I'm not going to take meds for a leg that isn't broken. I'd rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best. I'll play for free this year to live life how I've lived it from day one. If I'm forced into retirement, so be it."

Cole Beasley says he's ready to walk away from the NFL over his stance on the vaccination program.

You have to admire Cole Beasley's willingness to argue things that he's clearly wrong about pic.twitter.com/6lT3wV0O0w — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) June 17, 2021

Cole made that clear with his comments on not playing football for money, that his family is taken care of, and that if he's forced into retirement, so be it.

Cole Beasley's so-called PSA has rubbed a lot of NFL fans the wrong way. Criticism has since rained down on Beasley's statement.

What was the reaction to Cole Beasley's Public Service Announcement tweet?

Cole Beasley's Public Service Announcement tweet

The Bills WR's PSA has roughly 53.1K reactions at the time of writing, and a majority of those are overwhelmingly negative. The majority of the comments are against Cole Beasley and his anti-vax stance. Here's what some fans commented on Cole Beasley's post on Twitter.

One fan commented:

"Hey Cole, quick question, Do you wear a seatbelt, or would you rather not address a car crash that hasn't happened? Do you stretch, or would you rather no work on a hamstring that isn't torn? Do you drink water, or would you rather not deal with dehydration until dehydrated?"

Another fan had this to say:

"We all want to live our lives the way we want, but there are social contracts we enter into as a member of society. We agree to abide by the laws of our country. We help our community because we care. We get vaccinated to help prevent people from dying from preventable disease."

A third comment made by a fan said:

"Thanks to people unlike Cole Beasley we were able to all but eradicate Polio. Good thing they did that long ago, would never happen now - way too many people seeking to "live freely" with dangerous and deadly diseases in our society as a choice."

One comment stood out more than all the others. This particular comment spoke volumes about why individuals should get the shot. It also called out Cole Beasley and his decision to steer clear of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The only reason the country is returning to some sense of normalcy is because of those who have chosen to vaccinate. The science and the statistics show that clearly. Without us vaccinated people, their would still be no fans in the stands, thousands of bars, restaurants, and other businesses would still be closed, and our hospitals and health providers would still be overrun and having to selectively let people die. YOU are riding on the coattails of those who have chosen to vaccinate. YOU sir are a COWARD!!"

The comments that fans made on Cole Beasley's post were harsh, but sometimes the truth hurts. Understandably, the NFL is leaving the decision up to the players, but Beasley may have taken it a step too far.

What is Cole Beasley's net worth?

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley has played nine seasons in the NFL with both the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver spent seven of his nine seasons with the Cowboys before moving to Buffalo.

As of 2020, Cole Beasley has a net worth of $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Beasley is best known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys. An interesting fact about the wideout is that he released his first solo album, "The Autobiography," in 2018.

Cole Beasley has made an excellent living so far in nine years in the NFL. Beasley's NFL career earnings sit at a cool $32.5 million, and, surprisingly, he has made more in his career with the Bills over the past two seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys paid Cole Beasley $15,547,500 over a seven-year span. Buffalo has paid Cole Beasley $17,033,955 over the past two seasons. Beasley also received a roster bonus, workout bonus, and incentives while playing with the Buffalo Bills.

If Cole Beasley decides to call time on his career because of his anti-vax stance, he will walk away a happy man, that much is for sure.

The Beasley situation is something to keep an eye on as the 2021-2022 season approaches. Will he retire? Could we see Beasley get vaccinated and stir up another hornet's nest? The next couple of months will surely produce some answers. Until then, the comments will keep stacking up on Beasley's PSA.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha