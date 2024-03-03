Cole Bishop vs Damar Hamlin 40 time: Which safety comes out on top?

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop displayed his extraordinary athleticism by clocking a time of 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard sprint at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. For Bishop, who weighs 207 pounds and is a solid 6 feet 2 inches tall, that time is an impressive mark.

Let's compare Bishop's 40-time with that of another similar NFL safety.

Damar Hamlin ran the 40-yard sprint in 4.59 seconds on his 2021 University of Pittsburgh Pro Day. Even though Cole Bishop finished the 40 in a faster time, that's still impressive for a safety.

Does Cole Bishop beat Damar Hamlin in other statistical categories?

Cole Bishop's 40-yard sprint time of 4.45 seconds placed him fourth among all safeties at the Combine in Indianapolis. But it wasn't the only drill in which he excelled. Let's compare his Combine figures with the 2021 pro day stats of Damar Hamlin.

Here's a look at Bishop's 2024 NFL combine results:

10-Yard Split - 1.52 seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.45 Seconds

Broad Jump - 10 feet 4 inches

Vertical Jump - 39 inches

Here's a look at Hamlin's 2021 Pro Day results:

10-Yard Split - 1.46 seconds

20-Yard Split - 2.69 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle - 4.40 seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.59 Seconds

Broad Jump - 118 inches

Vertical Jump - 35.0 inches

3-cone Drill - 6.93 seconds

Cole Bishop's scouting report ahead of the draft

Cole Bishop, a fourth-year safety from Utah with an outstanding collegiate career, is a standout candidate that NFL teams searching for defensive depth should consider before the draft.

The Detroit Lions are aiming to bolster their defensive backfield and defensive scheme, and he fits right in with those attributes thanks to his outstanding tackling, run support, and play detection. He also fits in well with coach Dan Campbell's preferred coaching philosophy.

When asked to cover, Cole Bishop can rapidly and effectively adjust his route due to his agile movement. In addition, he exhibits outstanding quickness (as seen by his 40-yard dash time), tenacity, and drive when thrown into coverage.

Bishop has excellent ball abilities as well; even when he isn't targeted frequently, he may come up with interceptions because of his ability to follow the ball down the field and his mental agility.

Bishop may, however, improve by strengthening up a few of his tackling flaws. His range is decent, but when chasing the ball, he occasionally gets ahead of himself.