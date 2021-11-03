'Colin in Black & White': What does Colin Kaepernick do now?

Even though Colin Kaepernick is currently not playing in the NFL, he has been dominating the headlines ever since the series 'Colin in Black & White' released on Netflix. The series is helmed by Ava DuVernay and recounts Colin Kaepernick's journey, where Colin himself acts as a narrator. As Colin Kaepernick wins plaudits for his latest project, we look at what is currently keeping him busy.

Colin Kaepernick: Outside the NFL by moving the chains as always

Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He has effectively been blackballed from participating in the league due to his outspoken stance on police brutality, especially against people of color. He initially sat for the National Anthem, before deciding to kneel instead at the advice of a green beret. However, that was never enough for those who believed that standing was the only option when the National Anthem was being played. Unfortunately, it seems that most of the people in power in the NFL believed that; a viewpoint reinforced by the recent Washington Football Team email scandal.

Henry Bushnell



From the "Redacted - ESPN Personality", to Bruce Allen, two days after Kaep first explained his protest…



"They suspend people for taking amino acids they should cut this f**k"



I'm not sure this email has been emphasized enough.

Ever since he has been on the outside looking in, Colin Kaepernick has tried to focus his energies on his true calling of activism. He is a reluctant activist but short of opportunities on the football field, that is how he keeps himself presently occupied. This latest drama series is just part of that same need he feels to insert his perspective, and of those that look like him, into the conversation.

Colin Kaepernick and his partner, radio and television personality Nessa Diab, started a 'Know Your Rights' camp that brought greater clarity to the reason behind his protest during the National Anthem campaign.

He also founded a publishing company called Kaepernick publishing. The reason for the company is to provide writers coming from different lived realities to contribute to the written word, thereby creating a body of work that reflects different viewpoints.

Ultimately, though, what Colin Kaepernick really wants to be is a football player. He still feels ready to take any team to the 'Super Bowl'.

philip lewis



"I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I'm prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again. That's not something I will ever let go of" - Colin Kaepernick for EBONY

In his own words,

“That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.”

At heart, Colin Kaepernick remains a football player waiting to be given the chance. His civil activism is important to him, but all he longs to do is play in the NFL again.

