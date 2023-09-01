Aaron Rodgers might have defeated Daniel Jones and the Giants, but Colin Cowherd believes that the roles will reverse once we enter the regular season. Both the teams play in the same stadium and each claims to represent New York in football. In the preseason, the Jets won 32-24 against their city rivals.

Colin Cowherd, however, thinks the Giants have some advantages that the Jets do not have. He mentions Andrew Thomas at left tackle, who is a young veteran as the first reason why he expects them to do well. Left unsaid is that the offensive line protecting Aaron Rodgers is considered the only weak link for the Jets.

The NFL commentator also goes on to highlight that they have momentum from last season, having got into the playoffs, and that they are playing in the NFC, which is a weaker division than the AFC at the moment.

Aaron Rodgers too dependent on Garrett Wilson on offense

Colin Cowherd also namechecks stalwarts like Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley, who add to the offensive output of the Giants beyond Daniel Jones' arm. On the other hand, he says that Garrett Wilson is the only elite offensive weapon that Aaron Rodgers has, and the wide receiver is still young and raw.

"One of the best young left tackles, playoff momentum, weaker conference by far, and they've got Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley, proven veteran weapons. The Jets have Garrett Wilson. He's a kid, according to HBO, Hard Knocks. He may not be running the right route yet. I'm just saying I can see the Jets unraveling. I can't see the Giants unraveling."

Colin Cowherd praises the coaching cast around Daniel Jones with the Giants

To summarize, the NFL analyst says that Brian Daboll, who was the NFL Coach of the Year last season, is unlikely to drop the ball this season. In fact, he might use the hype around the Jets to motivate his own team.

"I think I look for traits in everybody now is dumping on the Giants. You don't think Brian Daboll and that staff aren't feeding those guys the reports of getting dogged by the media. Same stadium team wearing green. Unbelievable HBO star quarterback, 12 wins is possible. Just saying folks, the left tackle, quarterback in his prime, easier division, easier schedule, offensive coach, playoff momentum, overblown tough schedule."

Ultimately, though, if both the teams make it to the playoffs, they will not care how they got there. And from there, it is anybody's game.

