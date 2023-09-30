Caleb Williams is easily the most promising prospect in football right now, leading the USC Trojans to a pristine 4-0 record. That is why a handful of NFL teams are allegedly coveting his talents.

One of said teams, at least according to Colin Cowherd, should be the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran sportscaster said Friday on The Herd that if he were general manager Omar Khan, he would trade veteran linebacker (and newly-minted franchise sack leader) TJ Watt, burgeoning wide receiver Kenny Pickens, and three first-round picks to draft Williams:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caleb Williams may indeed be a very promising quarterback, but Cowherd's proposal may be one of the most ridiculous, even by hot take standards. It basically entails parting with one of the best defensive players ever and one of the most promising wide receivers in football.

And there is the question of starting quarterback Kenny Pickett's potential. Granted, he may not be the best at his position, having a penchant for interceptions, but what if he suddenly improves and leads the team to a deep playoff run?

Those were the thoughts looming on the NFL's X community when they made their reaction:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Which other NFL teams may want to pursue Caleb Williams?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are out of the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, there are still other teams that have a strong chance.

One of the most heavily-mentioned teams is the Chicago Bears. They had entered 2023 with much promise, especially with Justin Fields setting multiple quarterback rushing milestones, but said promise has vanished amidst defeats in all their first three games.

Another team that could consider Williams is the Arizona Cardinals, whose starter Kyler Murray is still recovering from an ACL injury and was benched for the first four or so games. However, first-year head coach/general manager tandem Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort may want to have a clean slate and unload his contract.

There are also the Minnesota Vikings, who face an uncertain situation once Kirk Cousins completes his contract, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who may be out of options if Baker Mayfield leaves.