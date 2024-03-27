The 2024 NFL Draft is under a month away, but the rumors are spiraling rapidly now. While there's no doubt about who's going to be the first overall pick, the questions start with the Washington Commanders and the upcoming run for quarterbacks at the top of the draft.

While players like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels have dominated the boards, the quick ascension of Michigan quarterback prospect J. J. McCarthy has plenty of fans and analysts unsure about whether to buy his stock. Colin Cowherd is one of his doubters, based on his college tape and his stock rising after a few throws on his Pro Day:

This is starting to feel like Zach Wilson of the Jets, where he has a couple of throws on his pro day. We start going "ooh, his arm, oh he moves well, there's a lot of zip". Both he and Zach Wilson are 6'3", and in my opinion, a little spindly. I don't know. JJ McCarthy's college experience is not the NFL.

Will there be a quarterback run at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Unless a disaster occurs, the top three picks will all be quarterbacks - Caleb Williams is certain to go to the Chicago Bears, while the Washington Commanders will be able to pick between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Whoever survives will be the third overall pick - it's unclear, however, if the New England Patriots will be the ones to draft after head coach Jerod Mayo said that the team would look at all options. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants would jump at the opportunity.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, especially if J.J. McCarthy somehow finds himself available after pick 5. There will be a huge market for his services, even if he's not as good as the top three players from the quarterback class.

There are also lots of talents at the wide receiver and offensive tackle positions, while the edge class isn't as good as in previous years. The offensive run will be massive.