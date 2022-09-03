"You shot four bullets into him" - New Colin Kaepernick documentary shows cops brutally killing man without provocation 

Colin Kaepernick has a new documentary out titled "Kaepernick & America." It discusses his opposition to police brutality. A half-hour into the documentary, it brings up the case of Philando Castile, a 32-year-old black man who was shot and killed by officers during a traffic stop. The documentary shows dashcam footage of the stop, which turns violent quickly. Next, footage of his lifeless body is shown, his white T-shirt stained red with his own blood.

Castile’s girlfriend is heard saying:

“You shot four bullets into him, sir. He was just getting his license and registration, sir.”

The violence in the scene is shocking to watch. One can see the cop pulling out his gun, without provocation, and firing into the car over and over. You hear the gunshots and the yells of Castile's girlfriend.

The documentary ties together the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's history, personal and professional, and the outrage and bitterness that have always existed but were given greater exposure by the 2016 presidential election.

USA TODAY @USATODAY

bit.ly/3AzCOA0 The new documentary “Kaepernick & America” shows there are conversations left to be had about America and what reactions to his protests say about our nation. | Column from @usatodaysports The new documentary “Kaepernick & America” shows there are conversations left to be had about America and what reactions to his protests say about our nation. | Column from @usatodaysportsbit.ly/3AzCOA0

It also shows how inaccurate people were regarding what Kaepernick was protesting. His protest was never about the American military, its flag, or even the the national anthem. What he was trying to do was ignite a conversation about police brutality and racial injustice in America.

The impact of Kaepernick and his kneeling

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

In 2016, Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against people of color. His kneeling started a movement, while it also angered much of the country. The quarterback has not played in the league since the 2016 season with the 49ers. However, he still made an impact without stepping back on the field.

In 2020, the NFL announced its commitment to fighting systematic racism over the next decade. It has pledge $250 million toward this fight. We've also seen the league add messages to the back of each team's end zone and players putting messages on their helmets.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



nfl.com/_amp/nfl-exten… NFL announced renewed grants to 21 national nonprofit partners totaling $6.5M as part of its Inspire Change initiative. NFL has reached $244M of its 10-year, $250M commitment to social justice in about five years. NFL announced renewed grants to 21 national nonprofit partners totaling $6.5M as part of its Inspire Change initiative. NFL has reached $244M of its 10-year, $250M commitment to social justice in about five years.nfl.com/_amp/nfl-exten…

The former quarterback has tried to make his return to the NFL, to no avail. He had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but nothing came of it. Nonetheless, the documentary looks to tell the 34-year-old's story about his quest for equality and social justice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe