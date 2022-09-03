"You shot four bullets into him" - New Colin Kaepernick documentary shows cops brutally killing man without provocation 

Colin Kaepernick has a new documentary out titled "Kaepernick & America." It discusses his opposition to police brutality. A half-hour into the documentary, it brings up the case of Philando Castile, a 32-year-old black man who was shot and killed by officers during a traffic stop. The documentary shows dashcam footage of the stop, which turns violent quickly. Next, footage of his lifeless body is shown, his white T-shirt stained red with his own blood.
Castile’s girlfriend is heard saying:
“You shot four bullets into him, sir. He was just getting his license and registration, sir.”
The violence in the scene is shocking to watch. One can see the cop pulling out his gun, without provocation, and firing into the car over and over. You hear the gunshots and the yells of Castile's girlfriend.
The documentary ties together the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's history, personal and professional, and the outrage and bitterness that have always existed but were given greater exposure by the 2016 presidential election.
It also shows how inaccurate people were regarding what Kaepernick was protesting. His protest was never about the American military, its flag, or even the the national anthem. What he was trying to do was ignite a conversation about police brutality and racial injustice in America.
The impact of Kaepernick and his kneeling
In 2016, Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against people of color. His kneeling started a movement, while it also angered much of the country. The quarterback has not played in the league since the 2016 season with the 49ers. However, he still made an impact without stepping back on the field.
In 2020, the NFL announced its commitment to fighting systematic racism over the next decade. It has pledge $250 million toward this fight. We've also seen the league add messages to the back of each team's end zone and players putting messages on their helmets.
The former quarterback has tried to make his return to the NFL, to no avail. He had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but nothing came of it. Nonetheless, the documentary looks to tell the 34-year-old's story about his quest for equality and social justice.