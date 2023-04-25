Colin Kaepernick penned down an emotional goodbye for singer Harry Belafonte.

According to Belafonte's spokesperson Ken Sunshine, the iconic singer and activist passed away on Tuesday. He was 96. Kaepernick, who has maintained his own journey of activism, reached out with a heartfelt message.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former San Francisco 49ers QB shared a photo with Belafonte, the two icons smiling into the camera. In his letter, Kaepernick thanked him for his mentorship and dedicating his life to the cause of activism.

"Thank you, Mr. B, for all of your years of mentorship, guidance, and lifetime of activism fighting for a better future for all of us. You will be missed by many, but your memory and impact live on. I’m eternally grateful for our time together. Rest in Power," Kaepernick wrote.

He also shared a quote from Harry Belafonte:

“Movements don't die, because struggle doesn't die.” - Mr. Harry Belafonte".

Belafonte, who passed away in his New York City home, has been an irreplaceable part of history, both as a musician and activist.

In 1960, Harry Belafonte became the first black artist to win an Emmy. Throughout his career, he won three Grammys, one Tony Award, and also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kaepernick, who started a movement by kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games, has been leading his own journey. Despite gaining support over the years, Kaepernick is yet to play in the NFL again.

New York Yankees Unveil Plaque of Nelson Mandela in Monument Park

Harry Belafonte viewed Colin Kaepernick's protest as 'noble'

Colin Kaepernick began his protests by kneeling throughout the 2016 NFL season. He took a knee to protest police violence, a gesture that earned him some flak at first.

Belafonte praised Kaepernick's spirit and how the NFL star persevered through harsh criticism during an interview with News One Now's Roland Martin:

“To mute the slave has always been to the best interest of the slave owner. And I think that when a black voice is raised in protest to oppression, those who are comfortable with our oppression are the first to criticize us for daring to speak out against it,” he said.

As far as the late Day-O singer is concerned, Kaepernick's efforts were noble.

Michigan Spring Game

Having said that, Kaepernick has been dealing with criticism for years. Many viewed his kneeling as disrespectful, wondering if there were other ways to protest. While support towards Kaepernick has increased throughout the years, the athlete hasn't played an NFL game since January 1, 2017.

Though the QB continues to stay in shape, his professional football career seems to have come to an end.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes