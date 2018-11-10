College Football’s Top 25 after 10 weeks

Ten weeks into the college football season and after Statement Saturday we have a picture of where teams stack up against each other. While I agree with the top six teams of the three major polls, I have some major shakeup throughout the rest of the list.

I think the playoff committee has overvalued some teams in a big way while not giving some other programs the credit they deserve. To make myself clear – this is not a ranking of how likely I think it is that teams will be among the final four, because many of them are eliminated already or because I never thought they had a chance to get voted into the playoff.

It rather is me grading the resume and as the analysts like to say – who is most deserving – but also how good these teams are compared to each other.

#1 Alabama

I don’t think there is any doubt who number should be. Alabama stands alone at the top of the list and to me, nobody deserves to be mentioned in the same sentence with them. They were already the favourite in most years of the last decade, but this is a completely different level to where they have been in any of the prior years because they have a Heisman trophy favourite under centre.

It’s like you took the best team in the country and at the most important position, where they didn’t look special, you added the best player in the nation as well. Tua Tagovailoa easily is the best quarterback Nick Saban has ever had and the last time the Crimson Tide had a captivating guy like him under centre that guy’s name was Joe Namath.

The Crimson Tide lead the nation with over 50 points per game, they have the most effective passing offence and they convert the highest percentage of their third downs. That high-flying offence has taken away some of the shine from a defence that is still outstanding.

No matter which metric you want to use, they have a top three player in the country at each level – Quinnen Williams might have been the most disruptive defensive linemen, Mack Wilson is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker and Deionte Thompson is lining up and making plays all over the field.

The Bama defence is basically top ten in every single meaningful defensive category and altogether the team is outscoring the opposition by a record margin of 37.2 points. They have already booked their ticket to Atlanta, but even if they somehow lost to Georgia, I don’t see how you could keep them out of the playoffs.

