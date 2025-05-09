Colston Loveland contract: Breaking down Bears star's $26.6 million rookie deal

The Chicago Bears took Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The tight end signed his rookie contract with the team on Thursday.

A look into Colston Loveland's rookie contract with the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland - Source: Imagn

According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Colston Loveland signed a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $26.6 million with the Bears. The deal also includes an option for the Bears to extend his deal for a fifth year.

As per estimations, Loveland will receive a $16 million signing bonus. His contract will count as $4.84 million against this year's salary cap.

Loveland will reportedly make $6.65 million in annual average value with his Bears deal. It makes him the 23rd highest-paid TE in the league based on AAV.

After using their first round pick on Colston, Bears general manager Ryan Poles heaped praise on the player's attributes.

"It's not just one part of his game," said general manager Ryan Poles. "It's the totality of what he can do for us. When you turn on the tape, there's plays being made constantly. It's a guy that you could feel confident going to in critical situations.

"What stands out? Obviously, the dynamic skillset to separate but also when you really study him in the run game, the blocking is way better than I think people realize."

Loveland played his entire three-year college career at Michigan. He racked up 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns on 117 receptions across 39 games.

Loveland played a key role for the Wolverines when they won the national title in January 2024. He was named as a second-team All-American in his final year at UM.

It will be interesting to see how Loveland combines with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams next season.

The Bears finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record. They fired Matt Eberflus in the middle of a 10-game losing streak, and hired Ben Johnson as their coach this offseason.

