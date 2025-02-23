Colston Loveland NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Michigan Wolverines TE

Colston Loveland is one of the top tight end prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. He turned in an impressive college football career with the Michigan Wolverines and is now projected to be a first-round pick. Here's where his overall outlook currently stands, as well as some of his potential landing spots.

Colston Loveland's NFL Draft profile

Colston Loveland

Colston Loveland spent three seasons as a key contributor for the Michigan Wolverines offense in the Big Ten Conference during his college football career. He totaled 117 receptions for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to helping them win a national championship in 2023-24.

Many around the league believe that he will be picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he could be the first tight end off of the board. His position has surged recently, with Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers having dominant rookie seasons in the past two years, which could also help his overall draft stock.

Colston Loveland 2025 NFL Draft projections: 5 best fits for Michigan TE

#5 - New York Jets

The New York Jets are coming off of a disappointing 2024 NFL season, which resulted in them hiring Aaron Glenn as their next head coach. They also informed Aaron Rodgers that they will be going in a different direction at quarterback, but they are in a difficult spot to realistically draft one in the first round.

They could go in a different direction and address their tight end position, which is one of the weakest on their roster.

#4 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have one of the weakest overall rosters in the NFL, so they have many areas that they need to improve. Finding new offensive weapons is one of them to support young quarterback Bryce Young.

They are in a spot to potentially take the best player available at eighth-overall, regardless of their position, and that may very well be Colston Loveland.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks came up just short of making it back to the NFL Playoffs last year, so they are seemingly close to being competitors. They have a solid overall roster, but upgrading their tight end position is one way that they could theoretically take the next step forward as it is one of their few weaknesses.

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find any relevant production from their tight end position in recent years. They could potentially solve that by drafting Colston Loveland in the first round. Anthony Richardson has also failed to develop into a superstar so far, so getting him another weapon should benefit their future.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL last season, making it to the playoffs with rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

They also have one of the best defenses in the entire NFL, so improving offensively should be one of their focuses during the offseason. Loveland can give them the reliable tight end that they are currently missing.

