50 Best Indianapolis Colts fantasy football team names you should try out in 2022

If you are an Indianapolis Colts supporter, this article will give you some great fantasy football team names to choose from.

Along with watching and supporting your favorite football team, building a fantasy squad can be a fun task. Managers invest plenty of time in creating their fantasy teams in America.

Although it is difficult to win the championship in fantasy football, applying funny and innovative team names has been the trend in 2022. Read on to be inspired.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

50 Indianapolis Colts fantasy football team names -

Colt Shoulders

Colt Following

Taylor Made

Flyin' Ryans

Ice Guys Finish First

Get Rich or Die Ryan

Feeling Hiemotional

Hiemergency Room

Mosh Pittmans

Michael Pittbulls

Piercing the Veil

Tears for Pierce

Into the Woods

Irsay Can You See

I Like Reich

Manning Brothers Retirement Home

Came and Wentz

Unitas Front

A Rivers Run From It

Unlucky Rivers

Luck Ran Out

No Lucks to Give

Saving Private Matt Ryan

Tom Clancy's Matt Ryan

Tom Hanks and Matt Ryan

Ryan to Live

MattStick Men

Matt Cryin'

Gilmore Than Words

Filled to the Gills

Stephon And On

Stephontasy Island

DeForest and DeTrees

Young Buckners

Hello Kwity

Paye the Man

Leonard, Part 53

Out of Luck

Lucked Out

Luck Off

Unlucky Horseshoes

Lame Luck

Manning Pacquiao

Manning the Gun

Manning Down

Never Leave a Manning Behind

A Real Manning

Thank You, Hilton

TYte Fit

To the Hilton

Indianapolis Colts 2022 NFL regular season schedule

The Colts began their regular season with a tie against the Houston Texans on September 11 at TIAA Bank Field. They have played four games so far. They have one win, one tie and two defeats. Here's the entire Colts schedule:

Sunday, September 11 - Houston Texans - T 20-20 / OT , NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Sunday, September 18 - Jacksonville Jaguars - L 24-0 , TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 25 - Kansas City Chiefs - W 20-17 , Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, October 2 - Tennessee Titans - L 24-17 , Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Thursday, October 6 - 8:15 pm ET at Denver Broncos , Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Sunday, October 16 - 1:00 pm ET - Jacksonville Jaguars , Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, October 23 - 1:00 pm ET at Tennessee Titans , Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Sunday, October 30 - 4:25 pm ET - Washington Commanders , Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, November 6 - 1:00 pm ET at New England Patriots , Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA Sunday, November 13 - 4:05 pm ET at Las Vegas Raiders , Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Sunday, November 20 - 1:00 pm ET - Philadelphia Eagles , Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Monday, November 28 - 8:15 pm ET - Pittsburgh Steelers , Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, December 4 - 8:20 pm ET at Dallas Cowboys , AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Sunday, December 18 - TBA at Minnesota Vikings , U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Monday, December 26 - 8:15 pm ET at Los Angeles Chargers , Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, January 1, 2023 - 1:00 pm ET at New York Giants , MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Sunday, January 8, 2023 - TBA - Houston Texans, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

