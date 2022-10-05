50 Best Indianapolis Colts fantasy football team names you should try out in 2022

If you are an Indianapolis Colts supporter, this article will give you some great fantasy football team names to choose from.
Along with watching and supporting your favorite football team, building a fantasy squad can be a fun task. Managers invest plenty of time in creating their fantasy teams in America.
Although it is difficult to win the championship in fantasy football, applying funny and innovative team names has been the trend in 2022. Read on to be inspired.
50 Indianapolis Colts fantasy football team names -
- Colt Shoulders
- Colt Following
- Taylor Made
- Flyin' Ryans
- Ice Guys Finish First
- Get Rich or Die Ryan
- Feeling Hiemotional
- Hiemergency Room
- Mosh Pittmans
- Michael Pittbulls
- Piercing the Veil
- Tears for Pierce
- Into the Woods
- Irsay Can You See
- I Like Reich
- Manning Brothers Retirement Home
- Came and Wentz
- Unitas Front
- A Rivers Run From It
- Unlucky Rivers
- Luck Ran Out
- No Lucks to Give
- Saving Private Matt Ryan
- Tom Clancy's Matt Ryan
- Tom Hanks and Matt Ryan
- Ryan to Live
- MattStick Men
- Matt Cryin'
- Gilmore Than Words
- Filled to the Gills
- Stephon And On
- Stephontasy Island
- DeForest and DeTrees
- Young Buckners
- Hello Kwity
- Paye the Man
- Leonard, Part 53
- Out of Luck
- Lucked Out
- Luck Off
- Unlucky Horseshoes
- Lame Luck
- Manning Pacquiao
- Manning the Gun
- Manning Down
- Never Leave a Manning Behind
- A Real Manning
- Thank You, Hilton
- TYte Fit
- To the Hilton
Indianapolis Colts 2022 NFL regular season schedule
The Colts began their regular season with a tie against the Houston Texans on September 11 at TIAA Bank Field. They have played four games so far. They have one win, one tie and two defeats. Here's the entire Colts schedule:
- Sunday, September 11 - Houston Texans - T 20-20 / OT, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- Sunday, September 18 - Jacksonville Jaguars - L 24-0, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
- Sunday, September 25 - Kansas City Chiefs - W 20-17, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- Sunday, October 2 - Tennessee Titans - L 24-17, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- Thursday, October 6 - 8:15 pm ET at Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
- Sunday, October 16 - 1:00 pm ET - Jacksonville Jaguars, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- Sunday, October 23 - 1:00 pm ET at Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
- Sunday, October 30 - 4:25 pm ET - Washington Commanders, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- Sunday, November 6 - 1:00 pm ET at New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
- Sunday, November 13 - 4:05 pm ET at Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
- Sunday, November 20 - 1:00 pm ET - Philadelphia Eagles, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- Monday, November 28 - 8:15 pm ET - Pittsburgh Steelers, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- Sunday, December 4 - 8:20 pm ET at Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
- Sunday, December 18 - TBA at Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
- Monday, December 26 - 8:15 pm ET at Los Angeles Chargers, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- Sunday, January 1, 2023 - 1:00 pm ET at New York Giants, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Sunday, January 8, 2023 - TBA - Houston Texans, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN