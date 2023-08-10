Colts vs Bills preview, prediction & betting tips | NFL preseason | August 12 2023 

The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts will begin their preseason facing off against each other. The preseason allows teams to analyze their rosters while warming up for the games that count. All 32 NFL teams will be featured in 16 Week 1 matchups for a full slate.

Fans will get their first look at the two teams, which enter this year in much different situations. The Bills have advanced in the NFL playoffs in each of the last three seasons, while the Colts are beginning a new era with a rookie quarterback and first-time coach.

While the NFL preseason has no impact on the actual standings, there will be plenty to keep the attention of the fans. In addition to all of the early-season storylines, the games also provide betting opportunities.

NFL preseason Week 1: Picks and predictions for Bills vs. Colts

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

One of the most important factors to remember when analyzing betting lines for the NFL preseason is that most of the starters will play little, if at all. Week 1 is the biggest example of this. The Buffalo Bills will be sitting out pretty much all of their starters, including superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The Indianapolis Colts are taking a different approach, given their situation.

The Colts selected Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Fans are anxious to see the dynamic athlete in NFL action and won't have to wait long. He's expected to start for the Colts as they try to get their rookie as much experience as possible before the regular season begins.

Prediction: Bills 24, Colts 13

While one team having its starting quarterback would usually be an advantage, this is not the case here. Richardson will receive a stiff challenge for his first NFL action against the Bills, one of the league's best teams. Despite the Bills not playing their starters, the level of competition in the NFL usually requires an adjustment period from rookie quarterbacks.

The Bills are listed as five-point underdogs. They present excellent value against the spread for a strong betting pick in Week 1. Playing the under for the 38.5 point total is also a solid option. The Colts will likely be conservative in their play-calling for Richardson's first game, while the Bills will be playing almost all of their backups.

How to watch Bills vs Colts: TV schedule, streaming options and more

The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts will face off on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. It can be seen on Fox as well as the following streaming options.

Fox network TV

ESPN+

NFL+

fuboTV

DirectTV stream

Hulu Plus Live TV

Sling TV

YouTube TV