Colts vs. Titans injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The AFC South battle will have a defining moment on Sunday, when the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans meet for the second time this season.

A win for the Titans will most definitely end the race for the division crown. Tennessee would improve to a 3-game lead with the tiebreak advantage, essentially building a four-game lead.

If Indianapolis walks away with the triumph, then it's all going to be decided in the second half of the season. The Colts have improved massively in the last four weeks and are pushing for a playoff spot with an easier scheduling advantage from November on.

Check out the injury report and the starting lineup for this Colts vs. Titans game.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans injury report

Indianapolis Colts

Colts fans might not be used to this, but the official injury report from Friday was mostly clean, with only cornerback BoPete Keyes ruled out for Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Even players who were questionable to play at the start of the week had full practice yesterday. WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) improved from DNP on Wednesday to full practice on Friday.

The same happened with CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) and T Braden Smith (foot/thumb).

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR T.Y. Hilton Quad DNP Limited Full Questionable CB BoPete Keyes Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out CB Xavier Rhodes Calf DNP Full Full Questionable T Braden Smith Foot/thumb Limited Full Full Questionable

Tennessee Titans

Meanwhile, the visitors have some offensive problems to solve before taking the field on Sunday. None bigger than the absence of receiver Julio Jones, who did not practice this week and is nursing a hamstring injury.

The Titans have already ruled him out.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (knee) and backup RB Darrynton Evans (knee) are the only other two players confirmed as out. Linebacker Rashaan Evans is questionable to play as he was away from practice on Friday with an ankle problem.

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status FB Khari Blasingame Knee DNP DNP DNP Out WR Julio Jones Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DT Tearl Tart Groin DNP DNP Limited Questionable RB Darrynton Evans Knee Full Limited DNP Out LB Rashaan Evans Ankle Full Full DNP Questionable

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans starting lineup

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. | TE - Mo Alie-Cox | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith

DL - Kwity Paye, DeFores Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore | S - Andrew Sendejo, Khari Willis | K - Michael Badgley | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

Tennessee Titans

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Derrick Henry | WR - A.J. Brown, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson | TE - Geoff Swaim | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, David Quessenberry

DL - Denico Autry, Tearl Tart, Jeffery Simmons | LB - Bud Dupree, David Long, Rashaan Evans, Harold Landry | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton | S - Kevin Byard, Dane Crulkshank | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern

