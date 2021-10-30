Will Colts WR T.Y. Hilton play against Titans in Week 8? 

The Indianapolis Colts received good news two weeks ago when veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was activated to play for the first time in the 2021 NFL season. Hilton was out at the start of the season with a neck injury that subsequently required him to have surgery. Hilton rehabilitated the neck injury and was cleared to play again.

It was also fitting that Hilton would make his season debut against AFC South divisional rival Houston Texans, who Hilton has had tremendous success against throughout his NFL career.

However, on his return from the neck injury, Hilton suffered a quad injury that kept him out of last Sunday night's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Will T.Y. Hilton be ready to take the field on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans?

On his last catch of the day against the Houston Texans, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton apparently pulled up wrong on a cross route, injuring his quad muscle. Hilton finished the day with four catches for 80 yards.

Although it was reported that Hilton's quad injury isn't serious, he was ruled out early last week for the Week 7 game against the San Franacisco 49ers. The Colts earned an impressive 30-18 win over the San Franciso 49ers in a rainy Sunday night game.

Mike Chappell @mchappell51 TY Hilton: I feel good. Got some more things to do. Go out and test it out today.

TY Hilton: I feel good. Got some more things to do. Go out and test it out today.

Next two days will be big for me.

Although the Colts believed that Hilton was progressing well with the quad injury last week, he has yet to take the practice field this week. Hilton's status for Sunday's game against the Titans is listed as questionable and may even come down to a game-time decision.

The Indianapolis Colts remain optimistic that they will have Hilton back on the field for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are currently in second place in the AFC South at 3-4. A win over the Titans would put them at .500 with a 4-4 record and just one game behind Tennessee for the division lead.

Another injury is a setback for a veteran wide receiver like T.Y. Hilton, who pondered retirement when he suffered the neck injury earlier this year. It was a conversation with former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck that apparently convinced Hilton that he should return to the game.

Hilton signed a one-year deal to return to the Indianapolis Colts for his tenth NFL season in 2021.

