Will TY Hilton play in Week 6 against the Texans?

Wide receiver TY Hilton signed a one-year deal to return to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, but has yet to play in a game after five weeks into the season. Hilton underwent a procedure on his neck and was placed on the Injured Reserve List at the beginning of September.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that TY Hilton was being activated to return to practice this week. Will Hilton be ready for the Colts' Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans?

Will TY Hilton play in Week 6 against the Houston Texans?

With TY Hilton apparently coming off the Injured Reserve list and returning to practice with the Colts, he now has 21 days to be activated to the 53-man active roster.

When Reich announced that Hilton was returning to practice, he also said that the 31-year old could start this week against the Houston Texans. The Colts will gage how well TY Hilton is progressing when he returns to practice to see if he is fully ready to go.

If Hilton does return in time to face the Texans, it will be good news for the Colts offense. TY Hilton has shined against the divisional foe his entire career. Hilton has seven games for at least 100 yards against the Houston Texans.

In one of those games, Hilton had 200 yards of offense. Hilton's most recent 100+ yard game against the Houston Texans came in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

In that game, Hilton had 110 receiving yards and one touchdown, leading the Colts to a 26-20 win over the Texans.

Taylor Tannebaum @TaylorTannebaum TY Hilton is returning to practice today, after spending first 5 weeks on IR w/ a neck injury. They’ll see how he progresses to determine if he’ll suit up Sunday. “It’s Houston week…probably no coincidence”, Frank Reich jokes. No one better against Texans than TY. #Colts TY Hilton is returning to practice today, after spending first 5 weeks on IR w/ a neck injury. They’ll see how he progresses to determine if he’ll suit up Sunday. “It’s Houston week…probably no coincidence”, Frank Reich jokes. No one better against Texans than TY. #Colts

TY Hilton suffered a neck injury in August and underwent surgery to repair it. The Colts are 1-4 and need some kind of boost to get them back to at least .500 at this point in the season.

In Hilton's absence, second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been the Colts' number one option at receiver. Through five weeks of play, Pittman has 29 receptions for 368 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Adding Hilton to the mix will give Carson Wentz another dependable option in the passing game.

On Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts lost a two-digit lead toward the end of regulation, which eventually led to an overtime loss.

The Colts will now host the Houston Texans, who are also 1-4 this season.

