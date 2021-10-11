Is Carson Wentz playing tonight vs Ravens in Week 5?

Will he or won't he play? For Carson Wentz, this has been the main talking point about the quarterback since early August. Thus far, his availability for games has been a constant source of confusion and stress.

Will the quarterback be playing tonight in Monday Night Football or has he finally succumbed to the avalanche of injuries?

Indianapolis Colts @Colts UP AND AT 'EM COLTS NATION! UP AND AT 'EM COLTS NATION! https://t.co/FD91JLQuZZ

Will Carson Wentz play tonight vs. the Ravens?

Carson Wentz is not listed on the Colts' injury report, according to CBS Sports. He is expected to be fully available for Monday Night Football. The quarterback should play all four quarters, barring unforeseen in-game events.

This is great news for the 1-3 Colts looking for their first win streak of the season after coming off a 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Mike Wells @MikeWellsNFL

-Wentz still finding his way in changing his styleNow Indy has to play catch up w/wins Chris Ballard has constantly preached patience. It started paying off in building core roster w/expectations after adding Carson Wentz. But....-Nonstop injuries-Wentz still finding his way in changing his styleNow Indy has to play catch up w/wins espn.com/blog/indianapo… Chris Ballard has constantly preached patience. It started paying off in building core roster w/expectations after adding Carson Wentz. But....-Nonstop injuries

-Wentz still finding his way in changing his styleNow Indy has to play catch up w/winsespn.com/blog/indianapo…

If Carson Wentz wasn't able to play, the Colts would have had to go with Brett Hundley. Hundley is a journeyman quarterback who has spent time with the Cardinals and Packers over the last five years.

His career win-loss record of 3-6 with more interceptions than touchdowns in the NFL. Needless to say, starting Hundley for Monday Night Football could have been a nightmare for Colts fans.

However, with Wentz starting and coming off a solid performance against the Dolphins, the Colts have a shot to give Baltimore a run for their money. Last week, Wentz threw for 228 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also completed a season-high 75 percent of his throws.

Considering the Ravens' 24th-ranked pass defense, Wentz could have another solid game. If the quarterback has a great day, the Ravens could be in for a tough game. However, the Colts have their own injury issues outside of Carson Wentz to overcome.

TY Hilton, JJ Nelson, and Quenton Nelson will not be playing in this game. TY Hilton's absence combined with Quenton Nelson's injury hampers the Colts' ability to throw the ball deep. First, the Colts will need a top receiver to stretch the defense without Hilton. Secondly, the offensive line needs to give Wentz time as he waits for other receiver routes to develop.

Also Read

Seattle Seahawks v Indianapolis Colts

Essentially, the Colts will need to keep the game close for four quarters in order to win. If they need to throw deep, they could be in trouble. For a quarterback with Wentz's injury history, it is doubly imperative that the Colts protect Wentz and play well in tonight's game.

Edited by LeRon Haire