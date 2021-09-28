'I didn't do my job': Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts laments his Monday Night Football performance

Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles had a promising start but eventually fell 41-21 to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. It was an electric atmosphere for Cowboys fans with the return of quarterback Dak Prescott in his first game at home since his gruesome Week 5 injury back in 2020.

On his return, Prescott was 21-26 for 238 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also got support from the running game with Ezekiel Elliott rushing for 95 yards, while backup Tony Pollard rushed for 60 yards on only 11 carries.

Jalen Hurts' rough night

In contrast, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles struggled throughout most of the night. Hurts finished with a stat line of 25-39 for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Unlike Prescott, Hurts received little help from his backfield, with starting running back Miles Sanders rushing for only 27 yards on two carries and the team's grand total standing at 64 yards.

After the game, Hurts got a chance to speak about his performance on Monday Night Football.

"I didn't do a good enough job of leading. I didn't do a good enough job of running our offense, of doing the things that I need to do. So it's on me. This one's on me."

Hurts continued to lament his performance against Dallas.

"I didn't do my job. I didn't do my job and we didn't win the game. When I do my job, we win the game. I didn't do my job."

Although his statistics from the Monday Night matchup aren't horrendous, the two interceptions certainly stand out like a sore thumb. Worse for those that watched the game, it was the timing of the interceptions that hurt Hurts and the Eagles.

The straw that broke the camel's back

Jalen Hurts' first interception came with him underthrowing one of his receivers, allowing Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown to grab an easy interception near the goalline. A scoring opportunity squandered.

The second interception came when Hurts was looking for DeVonta Smith. It appeared as if Smith had slipped while attempting either a comeback or a curl route. As he slipped, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was in place to grab the pass and take it all the way back for a pick-six.

The touchdown from Diggs gave the Cowboys a 27-7 lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Despite Jalen Hurts' rough game on Monday Night Football, he has a chance to redeem himself with a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha