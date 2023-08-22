The Washington Commanders are banking their future on second-year quarterback Sam Howell. He will get his opportunity to be the starter after the team parted ways with Carson Wentz. He appeared in one game during his rookie year, finishing with 169 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The Commanders might have made the right choice in drafting Howell, as he displays solid performances during the 2023 preseason. But while their campaign won’t start until September 10, football fans are already hyping Howell’s ceiling to be above a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Is Sam Howell better than Dak Prescott?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fanatics are paying attention to Howell’s preseason performances. The fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft impressed in limited action against the Cleveland Browns, finishing with nine completions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

That was only the beginning, as Sam Howell excelled during their preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. He led the squad with 19 completions out of 25 attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

More importantly, the Commanders ended the Ravens’ 24-game preseason win streak via a Joey Slye field goal, 29-28.

Still, Washington’s fans are excited about Howell’s potential, especially after this touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson.

Expand Tweet

But in elevating Howell’s stock, some commenters are taking a sideswipe at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. A Twitter user said:

“Cowboys fans better watch out for Sam Howell this season! Looking like the pinche grim reaper!”

Expand Tweet

Another one commented:

“Howell already own the cowboys sadly”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Howell’s admirable preseason performance against the Ravens.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It would be better for Commanders fans to pump their breaks regarding Sam Howell. While he does have the attributes to succeed in the NFL, some football fans pointed out that the Ravens didn’t play their starters on defense. Likewise, it took Washington an entire half to score their first touchdown.

NFC East battles will be a tough test for Sam Howell

Howell will face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Weeks 12 and 18 of the 2023 NFL season. The sophomore quarterback must deal with an elite Dallas defense featuring DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, and Micah Parsons.

But the uphill battle for Howell and the Commanders doesn’t end there because the New York Giants have Dexter Lawrence, Azeez Ojulari, and Kayvon Thibodeaux in their base 3-4 defense. The Giants and the Commanders will battle in Weeks 7 and 11.

Facing the reigning NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles is a more formidable challenge. They had the most sacks (70) last season, and their defense has playmakers in Brandon Graham, Jalen Carter, Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, and Darius Slay.

Succeeding against the NFC East gauntlet will make Sam Howell a legitimate franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, Terry McLaurin’s injury might affect his chances to prevail against a grueling division.

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 694 votes