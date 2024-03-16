Commanders free agency grades: Washington enters Dan Quinn era with laundry list of moves

The Washington Commanders had the biggest cap room in the NFL going into free agency, and they have shown their willingness to use it wisely by reaching agreements with 12 players over the first two days of the legal tampering window.

The Commanders' free agency moves thus far are viewed as a major declaration of intent from the new administration, as they added quality players without compromising their future financial freedom. Additionally, this is a better system for conducting business than the one in place before.

Now let's assess and evaluate the commanders' work in free agency.

Grading Washington Commanders' free agency moves

Tight end Zach Ertz - 1 year, $5 million

Grade: B-

Zach Ertz has 12 years of NFL experience with 151 league appearances, more than 700 receptions for more than 7,400 yards, and 46 touchdowns.

It makes sense that Washington signed Ertz following Logan Thomas' dismissal from the team last week. Ertz may be able to fill the role of pass-catcher for the commanders, who lack a proven one.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong - 3 years, $45 million

Grade: C

Coach Dan Quinn has a familiar face to work with in Washington, Dorance Armstrong.

Armstrong became a free agent after the 2023 season ended. He then chose to join his old defensive coordinator on a new team.

Armstrong was extremely effective, with a total of 16 sacks in his two seasons as a backup in Dallas. Despite having only started 14 games in his career, he might prove to be a wise addition in Washington if he stays a reliable defensive end.

Center Tyler Biadasz - 3 years, $30 million

Grade: B+

Tyler Biadasz, like Dorance Armstrong, will continue to play under coach Dan Quinn after reaching a deal with the Commanders.

It's amazing that the Commanders were able to sign Biadasz so fast, given how hard it is to find good starting centers in the NFL.

Biadasz has demonstrated his ability to always take care of his responsibilities, and there is still space for growth.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu - 3 years, $36 million

Grade: A

Frankie Luvu had his best season to date with the Carolina Panthers last season. He started all 17 games and finished with a career-high 125 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Luvu will be looking to improve matters now that he is with the Commanders, since the team concluded the previous campaign with the weakest defense in the league.

Running back Austin Ekeler - 2 years, $11.43 million

Grade: B-

Austin Ekeler underperformed in the 2023 season, managing just five rushing touchdowns after tallying 25 in the two seasons prior. In addition, in 2023, he only had 51 receptions, down from a career-high 107 in 2022.

However, Ekeler is still a skilled dual-threat running back and the commanders can benefit from his experience on the offensive side of the ball despite last year's decline.

Kicker Brandon McManus - 1 year, $3.6 million

Grade: A

Brandon McManus concluded his one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. He converted 30 of 37 field goal attempts last season. He will now take Joey Slye's spot in Washington.

McManus has converted 81.4 % of his field goals and 97.2% of his PATs throughout his career.

Guard Nick Allegretti - 3 year, $16 million

Grade: C

Nick Allegreti, who just won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, can contribute to the Commanders' defense becoming noticeably stronger next season.

Allegretti might end up being one of the Commanders' most significant acquisitions, given that he will be responsible for guarding the team's starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell - 1 year deal

Grade: B

Washington Commanders are Clelin Ferrell's third team in the last three years.

Ferrell was selected fourth overall in the NFL draft, and while he hasn't been able to live up to the hype that comes with that status, he did start 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. Although he isn't a very effective pass rusher, he is a strong run defender who finished the 2023 season with six tackles for loss.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota - 1 year, $10 million

Grade: D

Marcus Mariota should bring veteran understanding to the quarterback room, especially with another signal-caller projected to be selected with the second overall pick by the Commanders next month.

Nonetheless, many have criticized Washington for being irrational in paying Mariota $6 million for a one-year contract at this stage of his career.

Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr

Grade: B-

Dan Quinn coached Dante Fowler with the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons as well. The DE is expected to contribute as a backup pass rusher.

It is more difficult to evaluate Fowler's signing because the details of his contract are still unknown.

Long snapper Tyler Ott - 3-year, $4.39 million

Grade: B

Tyler Ott has previously worked under special teams coordinator Larry Izzo of the Washington Commanders since their days together with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ott appears to be a major upgrade for the Commanders after playing for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Safety Jeremy Chinn - 1 year, $5.1m

Grade: B

Jeremy Chinn appears to be a shadow of the youthful player who stunned the whole league during his 2020 rookie campaign.

Chinn is now being given another opportunity by the Washington Commanders to revive his career. He possesses the instincts and agility to contribute significantly to Dan Quinn's defensive strategy.

Linebacker Anthony Pittman - 1-year deal

Grade: B

Although Anthony Pittman didn't play a significant role in the Detroit Lions' defensive rotation last year, he had an impact on special teams.

Pittman's signing should greatly bolster the Commanders' special teams outfit.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner - 1 year, $8.5m

Grade: A+

At 34 years old, Bobby Wagner is still going strong. He rejoins Dan Quinn, the former defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, with the Commanders.

Wagner had another Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2023. In addition to his league-high 183 total tackles, he also had 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, a fumble recovery, and three pass breakups.

Wagner is a dependable veteran who can serve as a mentor and help create the groundwork for the team's younger players.

Overall Washington Commanders Grade: B+

How many picks do the Commanders have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Washington Commanders currently have nine picks in the 2024 NFL draft to bolster their squad.

Following Sam Howell's trade on Thursday, the commanders will now select six times among the top 100 draft choices.

All of the commanders' draft positions are listed below:

Round 1 - No. 2 overall

Round 2 - No. 36 overall, No. 40 overall (from the Chicago Bears)

Round 3 - No. 67 overall, No. 78 overall (from the Seattle Seahawks), No. 100 (from the San Francisco 49ers)

Round 5 - No. 139 overall, No. 152 overall (from the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 7 - No. 222 overall