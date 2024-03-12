Commanders' free agency moves: Full list of new regime's deals feat. Austin Ekeler, Marcus Mariota and more

The Washington Commanders appear fully committed to rebuilding their entire franchise during the 2024 NFL offseason. Josh Harris led the new ownership group that purchased the franchise from Dan Snyder last year and has immediately gone to work. This included replacing head coach Ron Rivera with Dan Quinn this year and trading players away at the deadline last season.

Most notably, the Commanders traded away Chase Young and Montez Sweat, both of their starting edge rushers, in exchange for draft picks. This signaled the rebuilding process of their roster, which has continued during the 2024 NFL free agency period. They have been one of the most active teams so far during the legal tampering period, including adding the following players.

Commanders' signings during 2024 NFL free agency

Austin Ekeler

The legal tampering period of the 2024 NFL free agency period kicked off on March 11 ahead of the March 13 official start date. This two-day window allows teams to begin contract negotiations with all of the available free agents. Any deal that is agreed to will become official on March 13 when the 2024 league year begins.

The Washington Commanders have been one of the most active teams during this time so far. They have agreed to new contracts with several players covering a wide range of positions. This isn't too much of a surprise, considering they have money to spend and a roster to rebuild, as the new ownership group appears committed to shaking things up.

Here is a full list of free agents that the Commanders have already agreed to contracts with:

Marcus Mariota

Austin Ekeler

Tyler Biadasz

Nick Allegretti

Brandon McManus

Frankie Luvu

Dorance Armstrong Jr.

Their 2024 free agent class is headlined by Austin Ekeler, one of the best dual-threat running backs in the entire NFL. The former Los Angeles Chargers running back has exceeded 900 scrimmage yards in each of his past five seasons and has twice led the entire NFL in total touchdowns. He should give them another offensive weapon, which they needed ro find this year.

Another notable signing is veteran journeyman quarterback Marcus Mariota. Washington is expected to select a quarterback prospect in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, but Mariota gives them a veteran option to aid them in the transition. This likely signifies that Sam Howell has fallen out of favor following his lone season as a starting quarterback.