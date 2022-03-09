Commanders are at a huge disadvantage in pursuing a top franchise QB this offseason

The Washington Commanders are openly trying to make a big splash this offseason at the quarterback position. This comes after signing Ryan Fitzpatrick as a bridge player in 2021, only for him to get hurt right away and hand the job to Taylor Heinicke.

The team finished with a disappointing 7-10 record, and Ron Rivera is ready to shake things up. This has led to rumors of the Commanders calling just about every team inquiring about a blockbuster trade.

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson were likely on their radar as top options to come in and turn around the franchise. Yet the former is staying with the Green Bay Packers, and the latter is heading to the Denver Broncos. That leaves players like Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz the best remaining options.

But any Commanders fan would likely say they have no interest in Garoppolo or Wentz. Yet they may be the best available option as opposed to another year of Heinicke under center. But there is one problem.

The Commanders face an uphill battle to land a top quarterback

Washington Football Team Announces Name Change to Washington Commanders

Rivera is a well-respected coach in the NFL, and the franchise has built a lovely core, with Chase Young standing out as a foundational piece on defense. Unfortunately, owner Dan Snyder has cast a negative light on the team for quite a long time. This reached new heights recently as the entire organization is under investigation for widespread harassment and misconduct towards female employees.

Snyder is accused of sexual harassment and behaving inappropriately with subordinates. The situation has reached Congress, and the NFL is also looking into the matter. Fans will recall that the emails that forced Jon Gruden to resign came from an investigation into the Washington franchise.

What the team owner does has nothing to do with the players themselves. However, veteran quarterbacks who switch teams instantly become the face of the franchise wherever they go. They may not want to be associated with someone like Snyder if there are much better options available to sign their paychecks. Money is not an issue either, as teams around the NFL will pay whatever it takes to make either happy.

The situation is tricky because the only solution is for Snyder to sell the team. Yet if he does not do that, he is hurting his product on the field. Unfortunately, he may not care as long as he is making so much money in the NFL.

This is just the unfortunate reality Commanders fans face with Snyder running the show. The best chance to land a franchise quarterback is through the draft, which is easier said than done.

