Commanders NFL Draft picks 2024: 3 ways how Washington can hit reset in 2024 feat. Drake Maye and more

The Washington Commanders are more than likely going to be picking second in this year's draft, which gives them a premier opportunity to improve their team. They are most likely going to get a new head coach and could be in the market for a new quarterback since it's a deep class and Sam Howell faded down the stretch.

The following picks they have and can use to make a major impact on the 2024 outlook:

R1P2

R2P36

R2P41

R3P100

They have more picks beyond that, but they're not as set in stone. Here's what we believe the Commanders need to do in order to turn things around from a current 4-12 record in 2023.

What moves the Commanders need to make

3) Trade down for Troy Franklin

In our mock draft, we had the opportunity to trade down from 41 to 45 and have Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin there. We sent 41 and 132 to New Orleans for the pick and added him. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin, but Curtis Samuel is a free agent. Adding a bona fide WR2 to the offense will help whoever the quarterback is. Pairing a rookie top player with a veteran and talented wide receiver (a la Jordan Addison with Justin Jefferson) is a smart personnel plan.

2) Sign Andrus Peat

The Commanders need to sign Andrus Peat

The 30-year-old offensive lineman is one of the younger and better options on the offensive line in free agency. They have to shore up that position group. It allowed the quarterback to be sacked at an alarming rate, and protection is a huge must for any offense. Peat would be an immediate upgrade and provide them with some stability to help keep their QB upright, whoever it ends up being. Regardless, players like Peat, Connor Williams, Andre James and other OL FA players should be on their radar.

1) Draft Drake Maye

The Washington Commanders should pick Drake Maye

Either the Chicago Bears will take Caleb Williams or they will trade the pick to someone who will do that. He's probably not going to be available at the second overall pick, but Drake Maye will be. Some scouts believe he's the best QB in the draft, and if one UNC quarterback (Sam Howell) isn't the future, then this one might be.

