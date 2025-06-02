Commanders post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualties ft. Michael Gallup

The Washington Commanders are looking to build on a momentous 2024 season that saw the franchise reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the days of the Hogs.

The biggest contributors have remained - Jayden Daniels, Brian Robinson Jr., Terry McLaurin, Zach Ertz, Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Marshon Lattimore, and Mike Sainristil. And they are joined by new additions like Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil, Javon Kinlaw, Jonathan Jones, and Matt Gay.

However, not everyone is assured of a place in the roster. As OTAs resume and mandatory minicamp draws closer, some players will feel the need to impress. And unfortunately for these five, even their best may not be enough.

Likeliest Commanders cut casualties post-June 1

5) Demetric Felton

Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Demetric Felton has been sparingly used in the NFL ever since his sophomore season. While most downfall stories usually concern former stars, he has had a twist on it, going from All-Rookie punt returner to being constantly waived.

Do not expect that pattern to change in Landover. The Commanders already have a pair of fantastic returners in Luke McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler, and Dan Quinn is unlikely to sideline either of them.

4) Jalyn Holmes

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Jalyn Holmes has been a nondescript journeyman throughout his career. Initially starting at the Minnesota Vikings, he was waived in the final year of his contract and has become largely a practice player ever since.

Heading into 2025, Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell remain Washington's primary pass rushers. Behind them, Deatrich Wise, Andre Jones Jr., and Javontae Jean-Baptiste are expected to be the backups. That leaves little to no room for him and Jacob Martin, who could also make the list.

3) Josh Johnson

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Josh Johnson has been everywhere around the league, with the Commanders representing his 15th team - a league record. However, he has also seldom played, often sitting on the bench behind even some of the worst quarterbacks that the game has seen.

That will not change in Landover. Besides Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota also exists. And then there is also Sam Hartman, eager for a second chance.

2) Bobby Hart

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

The Commanders have arguably one of the deepest offensive tackle corps in the NFL right now. They have traded for Laremy Tunsil and drafted Josh Conerly Jr., who join incumbents Brandon Coleman and Andrew Wylie.

However, there are bound to be people on the outside looking in when it comes to the rest of the corps. One of Tyre Phillips, Foster Sarrell, and Trent Scott could just as easily have made the list, but ultimately it is Bobby Hart who "earns" the unfortunate distinction.

1) Michael Gallup

Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Getty

Where to begin with Michael Gallup?

As a sophomore, he showed WR2 potential with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns from 66 receptions. The 2020 entry of CeeDee Lamb majorly reduced his importance, but he was still good enough to have over 800 yards.

And then, 2021 came. He hurt his calf in the season-opener, which affected his play. He then tore his ACL in the penultimate game, costing him most of 2022 and sinking his play from thereon.

Thus, Gallup was released in 2024. He initially joined the Las Vegas Raiders, only to retire. Now he is with the Commanders, who have a very deep wideout rotation - Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, KJ Osborn, Noah Brown, and Luke McCaffrey. He probably should have stayed retired given such depth.

