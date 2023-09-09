Commanders vs Cardinals prediction and betting tips - NFL Week 1, September 10, 2023 

The 2023-2024 NFL season kicked off the other night as the Detroit Lions stunned the Kansas City Chiefs during the opening kickoff.

The first Sunday of NFL Sunday is tomorrow, September 10, and one of the more intriguing matchups is the Washington Commanders vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

The Commanders were a solid all-around team last season, finishing the season last year 8-8-1 but placing last in the NFC East. On the other hand, the Arizona Cardinals are a team that's in rebuild mode and finished 4-13 last season.

The public seems to think that the Cardinals are tanking this season, and we'll see how true that is depending on how they perform vs. the Commanders.

Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction

Kyler Murray during Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings

The Washington Commanders should come out of this game with a victory. They are heavy home favorites, and things seem to be clicking with Sam Howell as quarterback.

With their solid defensive play and with the Cardinals being without Kyler Murray, it's tough to imagine that they will pick up a road victory with Josh Dobbs as their starting quarterback.

Prediction: Commanders 27-13

Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals Betting Tips

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

As of Saturday afternoon, the Washington Commanders are big -7 point favorites over the Cardinals. This is the second-highest spread of Week 1, only behind the 10-point spread the Baltimore Ravens have over the Houston Texans. The Commanders are a high -340 Moneyline favorite while the Cardinals sit at +275 underdogs for the Moneyline.

The total over/under for total points scored is set at 38.5, which is the lowest total for any game in Week 1.

As both teams enter Week 1, they are currently 0-0 vs. all the spreads, so it's hard to predict whether or not what will happen.

Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals Head-to-Head

Washington Football Team v Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders (former the Redskins) and the Arizona Cardinals have faced off against each other 125 total times in NFL history. Tomorrow's matchup will be the 126th contest between the two.

Washington has gotten the better of Arizona. They are 76-47-2 in head-to-head matchups that date back all the way to 1932.

However, the Cardinals won their last matchup, and have won the last three out of five meetings.

The history doesn't matter too much as tomorrow is a new game itself, with Washington entering as a big favorite.

Where to watch Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals?

Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings

Fans can watch the Washington Commanders vs. the Arizona Cardinals on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will take place in Landover Maryland, where the Commanders' stadium is, and the weather will be 81 degrees during kickoff.

Fans can also stream the game on NFL+, and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket.)

Who do you think will win between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders?