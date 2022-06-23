"The Real Slim Brady" - Congressman hilariously lists Tom Brady's multiple nicknames while grilling Roger Goodell over Deflategate

Tom Brady is always front of mind for people involved with the NFL. The 44-year-old is widely regarded to be the greatest quarterback of all time and it isn’t even close. As a result of his fame, he has gone by many names over the course of his 22 years in the league, but this latest one might be the best yet.

The infamous Deflategate scandal involving Tom Brady and the Patriots came up during Roger Goodell's Capitol Hill hearing. Republican Pat Fallon spoke to Goodell about the incident and gave the seven-time Super Bowl champ a sensational nickname.

Fallon said:

“Another scandal rocked our nation, threatening the very core and foundation of our Republic. That of course being deflategate. Where in an AFC Championship game, the NFL footballs, the pigskin, the rock, the pill, the handegg, the melon, and the leather was mysteriously underinflated by two PSI (Pounds per square inch).

Fallon added:

"This led to a multi-facet investigation, months long, thousands of dollars spent where the GOAT, Mr California Cool, The Real Slim Brady, The Master of the Tuck, the Lord of the Rings, Tom Terrific, Tom Brady was suspended by the league.”

It is certainly a different name to call the greatest to ever do it, however it's not certain if it will catch on. Nevertheless, Fallon warrants applause for coming up with the name.

NFL Commissioner Goodell testified at a hearing on Wednesday before several members of Congress at a hearing made by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, per ESPN. Several topics were thrown the Commissioner's way, most importantly, Washington owner Dan Snyder and the allegations levelled against him.

Brady gearing up for 23rd NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

The 44-year-old's career can't go on forever, right? Seemingly at the end of every season for the past five years, people always ask if it's Brady's last season. Now, as he embarks on a 23rd league campaign and the end somehow does not seem near.

After announcing his retirement at the end of last season, we all thought that was it for the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Alas, he unretired a mare 40 days after his announcement.

Whether his 23rd season will finally be his last remains to be revealed. Nonetheless, we can certainly expect him to continue for as long as he can maintain the high level he's currently playing on as he chases another ring.

