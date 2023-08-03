Cooper Kupp injury history: Is Rams WR in danger of being labeled injury prone?

The Los Angeles Rams thought that Super Bowl-winning receiver Cooper Kupp would be fully recovered going into the new season after missing a significant portion of the previous one due to a hurt ankle. However, after Kupp sustained an injury during training camp on Aug. 2, that may not be the case.

Kupp, Rams' superstar receiver who is entering his seventh campaign, has dealt with one setback after another due to injuries. It is fair to say the Super Bowl LVI MVP has had an interesting but injury-riddled career to date that makes many think of him as another injury-prone wide receiver.

In August 2017, Cooper Kupp had the first severe injury of his career, forcing him to miss the final two preseason contests of that year. However, he was healthy and prepared for the team's Week 1 contest that year.

Kupp suffered three injuries in 2018. The first was a head concussion in Week 5 but he was fit for the next game. The second was a Grade 2 knee MCL sprain that kept him out of action for two games in October. The third and most serious one kept him out of action for the final six games of the season after tearing his left ACL in November.

Kupp had a knee problem in the wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, which kept him out of the divisional-round postseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Kupp's 2022 campaign came to an end in Week 10 after suffering yet another severe high-ankle injury that necessitated surgery.

How important is Cooper Kupp for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023?

Cooper Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, taking home the triple crown in receiving for the NFL. Throughout the Rams' postseason run, he kept on excelling, and the result was two touchdown receptions in the 2022 Super Bowl. Among them was the game-winning one.

Before suffering an ankle sprain in the previous campaign, Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards and six scores in just nine outings.

2017-2018: WR3 Dealing with Torn ACL

2019-2020: WR2 in a mid offense

2021: BREAKS NFL RECEIVING YARDS RECORD AND WINS SUPER BOWL MVP

2022-2023: Injured WR1 on Bad Team Cooper Kupp’s Insane Career:2017-2018: WR3 Dealing with Torn ACL2019-2020: WR2 in a mid offense2021: BREAKS NFL RECEIVING YARDS RECORD AND WINS SUPER BOWL MVP2022-2023: Injured WR1 on Bad Team pic.twitter.com/r02cuJTjmw

The Los Angeles Rams, who underwent huge offseason adjustments and parted ways with the majority of their seasoned depth, are down to only a few essential players, including Kupp. He is anticipated to be essential to the the group's progress this year, together with defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams are keen to shore up their results this season after a dismal campaign last year, and Cooper Kupp is anticipated to play a significant role in that turnaround.