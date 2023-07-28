Watch: Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba goes viral for insane TD catch in training camp

The Jaxon Smith-Njigba hype train is gaining steam after the rookie wide receiver completed a spectacular catch on the third day of the Seattle Seahawks training camp.

In a video originally shared by the Seahawks and re-shared by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, Smith-Njigba sped past Julian Love and Mike Jackson Sr. The rookie then made a one-handed in mid-air and made it look easy.

While the practice was closed to fans, Meirov posted the six-second video with the caption:

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba really fell to the #Seahawks at No. 20 in the draft…”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the first wide receiver selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, 19 spots after the No. 1 pick Bryce Young. He started a streak of four wideouts being taken consecutively in the first round.

After him, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Quentin Johnson, while the Baltimore Ravens took Zay Flowers. The Minnesota Vikings followed with Jordan Addison.

Smith-Njigba played only three games in his final collegiate year due to a hamstring injury. But he started to gain attention from NFL scouts the year before when he finished with 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

Those numbers earned him Third Team All-Big Ten and Third Team All-American distinctions.

Meanwhile, 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson commented on the Seahawks’ post of Smith-Njigba’s catch:

“Y’all have seen nun yet.”

Wilson and Smith-Njigba were teammates at Ohio State, a football program that is doing a fantastic job producing NFL-ready talent at their position.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba comes from “wide receiver university”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues the Buckeyes’ line of top-tier wide receivers in recent years.

Aside from Wilson, Chris Olave had his name off the board in the first round of last year’s draft. Wilson finished his rookie season with 83 receptions, 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns despite fielding passes from Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco.

Meanwhile, Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints.

The Washington Commanders selected Terry McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then, he has had three 1,000-yard seasons and fell only 81 yards short of that feat during his rookie year. His consistency throughout his first four NFL seasons led to a three-year, $71 million extension.

After Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State has more wide receivers who might be taken early in the draft in 2024.

Emeka Egbuka had 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games for the Buckeyes last season. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr. gained attention when he ran routes for C.J. Stroud during Ohio State’s Pro Day this year.

If his name rings a bell, then yes, he is the son of the Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout who played 13 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.

However, the younger Harrison is making a name for himself after tallying 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. He is regarded as the best wide receiver in the nation coming into the 2023 college football season.