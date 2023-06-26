New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is keeping his feet firmly on the ground after a superb rookie season. It culminated in him winning the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Wilson finished his season with 83 receptions, 1,103 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Now, he has a future Hall of Fame quarterback throwing him the football.

Aaron Rodgers has repeatedly given Wilson praise and stated how good the receiver is, but Wilson isn't letting that distract him. Garrett Wilson was speaking at a football camp in Hightstown, NJ, and stated that he is always looking to improve.

Wilson said via the New York Post:

“I still have a lot to prove. But I’m confident in my ability, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. For us to get to where we want to be, I feel like I know what I have to do. I’ll be ready.”

Coming off a season that saw him take the NFL by storm, Wilson will now have defensive coordinators gameplanning for him each week. With Rodgers throwing him the football, he will always be open.

Garrett Wilson key offensive piece for Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets Offseason Workout

With the Jets' offense struggling last season (ranked 29th for points per game at just 17.4), Wilson's performance is even more impressive. That was with a below average quarterback, too.

Now, with Aaron Rodgers, many expect Garrett Wilson to backup his rookie season with an even better 2023 season. This could be helped with additions in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Mecole Hardman, Cory Davis and tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. The Jets have weapons everywhere.

That isn't even mentioning running back Breece Hall.

All of whom will contribute to Wilson getting favorable coverages and match-ups next season. As we have seen in previous years, Rodgers has an arm that can get receivers open. Many think he can bring the best out of Garrett Wilson next season.

If he does, then the New York Jets could not only be contenders for the AFC East, but the AFC as well.

