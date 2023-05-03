Jets offensive depth chart 2023: Aaron Rodgers adds Randall Cobb to stacked offense for first season in New York

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb have rarely played apart. Cobb spent a few seasons away from the Green Bay Packers before returning. With Rodgers headed to New York to join the Jets, Cobb has signed a free agent contract with them.
The offense in New York was already pretty good, but now it's going to be even deeper. It's true that Cobb is more of a locker-room presence and a bonus for his old friend Rodgers, but the he can still make an impact on the field.
New York Jets depth chart: How Randall Cobb fits in with Aaron Rodgers
Jets QB Depth Chart
The quarterback room, despite there having been no official competition, is all but confirmed.
Jets RB Depth Chart
The running back depth chart figures to be a strength for the Jets offense this season. When Breece Hall returns from injury, this will be a scary backfield.
Jets WR Depth Chart
The Jets also boast one of the top wide receiver rooms in football. Their depth will only be bolstered by Randall Cobb's appearance, and the duo of Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard should be a good tandem for Aaron Rodgers.
Jets TE Depth Chart
At tight end, the Jets look like this.
Jets OL Depth Chart
Aaron Rodgers' first season in new York should be a good one. They also boast a pretty strong offensive line bouyed by Duane Brown, Connor McGovern, Mekhi Becton and rookie Joe Tippmann.
The Jets play in a harsh division with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Not all of these teams can make the playoffs, so Rodgers has his work cut out for himself.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator