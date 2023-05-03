Jets offensive depth chart 2023: Aaron Rodgers adds Randall Cobb to stacked offense for first season in New York

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb have rarely played apart. Cobb spent a few seasons away from the Green Bay Packers before returning. With Rodgers headed to New York to join the Jets, Cobb has signed a free agent contract with them.

The offense in New York was already pretty good, but now it's going to be even deeper. It's true that Cobb is more of a locker-room presence and a bonus for his old friend Rodgers, but the he can still make an impact on the field.

New York Jets depth chart: How Randall Cobb fits in with Aaron Rodgers

Jets QB Depth Chart

The quarterback room, despite there having been no official competition, is all but confirmed.

Rank Player Year 1 Aaron Rodgers 18 2 Zach Wilson 3

Jets RB Depth Chart

The running back depth chart figures to be a strength for the Jets offense this season. When Breece Hall returns from injury, this will be a scary backfield.

Rank Player Year 1 Breece Hall 2 2 Michael Carter 3 3 Zonovan Knight 2 4 Israel Abanikanda 1

Jets WR Depth Chart

The Jets also boast one of the top wide receiver rooms in football. Their depth will only be bolstered by Randall Cobb's appearance, and the duo of Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard should be a good tandem for Aaron Rodgers.

Rank Player Year 1 Garrett Wilson 2 2 Allen Lazard 6 3 Corey Davis 7 4 Mecole Hardman 5 5 Denzel Mims 4 6 Randall Cobb 13 7 Irvin Charles 1

Where does Randall Cobb fit on the Jets depth chart?

Jets TE Depth Chart

At tight end, the Jets look like this.

Rank Player Year 1 Tyler Conklin 6 2 C.J. Uzomah 9

Jets OL Depth Chart

Aaron Rodgers' first season in new York should be a good one. They also boast a pretty strong offensive line bouyed by Duane Brown, Connor McGovern, Mekhi Becton and rookie Joe Tippmann.

Position Player Year LT Duane Brown 17 LG Laken Tomlinson 9 C Connor McGovern 7 RG Alijah Vera-Tucker 3 RT Mekhi Becton 3

The Jets play in a harsh division with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Not all of these teams can make the playoffs, so Rodgers has his work cut out for himself.

