NFL Draft Rumors: Insider predicts Jets to add another prolific offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets finally pulled off the long-awaited trade for Aaron Rodgers. They ended up swapping first-round picks this year as part of the trade, allowing the Green Bay Packers to move up from 15 to 13 in the first round.

Rodgers joins a Jets offense with Mekhi Becton protecting him and Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Tyler Conklin around him.

That's a pretty strong offense, but one NFL insider believes that GM Joe Douglas might use the first-round pick to get another weapon.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Jets can draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Rodgers:

"By going down from No. 13 to No. 15, New York loses the chance to land Jones, who would’ve been my pick for them in their original slot. But as it is, there’s still a spot for a slot left open by Braxton Berrios that people have assumed is earmarked for Randall Cobb. Smith-Njigba would give them another option there, and one with a considerably higher ceiling than Berrios brought to the position."

A wide receiver trio of Wilson, Smith-Njigba and Lazard would be far better than what Rodgers worked with in Green Bay last year where Lazard was effectively the top wide receiver.

If wide receivers begin to go early, then the Jets may not have a chance to get him as some draft pundits believe Smith-Njigba to be the top of his class. Nevertheless, it would be a smart move to load up on weapons for Aaron Rodgers as the Jets go all in on a Super Bowl.

Who might the Jets draft for Aaron Rodgers?

Different mock drafts have different players going at different times- sometimes wildly different. The draft is also pretty unpredictable, but this is who the mock drafts have the Jets selecting 15th overall.

What will the Jets do to help Aaron Rodgers?

NFL Nation's Rich Cimini has them selecting Broderick Jones to protect Aaron Rodgers. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com has the same selection. The PFF mock draft has New York adding Paris Johnson Jr., so protection for Rodgers appears to be a priority.

Whether it's protecting him or providing another weapon for him to throw to, the Jets have options to help make life easier for their new quarterback.

