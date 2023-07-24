Why was Jordan Addison speeding? Report reveals root cause of Vikings WR’s citation for reckless driving

Last week, Jordan Addison grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Minnesota Vikings star was cited for speeding and reckless driving on Thursday.

Addison was stopped on I-94 in St. Paul, Minnesota, after he was caught driving at 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

According to reports, the Vikings rookie was speeding due to a medical emergency regarding his dog. While the investigation is currently ongoing, Addison has not been arrested.

Vikings Central @VikesCentral Via the @StarTribune



The reason why Vikings WR Jordan Addison was going 140 mph last week was due to a medical emergency with his dog, according to the citation.

On Friday, Addison released an apology for his reckless driving. In a statement, the 21-year-old said:

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

As per reports, drivers traveling over 100 mph in speed-limited areas could get their licenses revoked for a minimum of six months. However, the final decision on Addison's license is still pending.

Jordan Addison's stats in the 2022 College Football season

Jordan Addison played college football with the Pittsburgh Panthers before transferring to USC in 2022. In his sole season with the Trojans, the receiver racked up 875 yards and eight touchdowns across 59 receptions in 11 games.

Addison formed an excellent partnership with Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams at Southern California. The Trojans eventually finished at the summit of the Pac-12 Championship. Although the team qualified for the College Football playoffs, they were eliminated from the postseason by the Utah Utes.

Following an impressive collegiate career, the Minnesota Vikings selected Addison as their 23rd pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The receiver will have to live up to the high standards set by Justin Jefferson in Minnesota.

Nonetheless, it will now be interesting to see how Addison fares alongside quarterback Kirk Cousins in the big league for the Vikings.

