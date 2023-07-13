The Seattle Seahawks weren't tipped as the primary contenders to draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Ohio State wideout was highly coveted by several NFL teams, and many thought he'd go a lot higher than 20th overall. Many tipped the Packers as an ideal landing spot, though he ended up sliding well below #13.

All things considered, Jaxon Smith-Njigba might've just landed on a contender.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An AFC personnel executive who spoke to Sportskeeda exclusively this week said of the Seahawks rookie:

“We did a ton of work on him before the draft. All you need to do is turn on his tape from 2021. There are guys who play their entire lives who don’t have a college season like he had that year when he caught 90+ balls for more than 1,600 yards and nine scores. That’s big-league work."

The executive added that the trio of DK Metcalf, JSN and Tyler Lockett could unlock a whole new version of the Geno Smith-quarterbacked offense in 2023.

"I got no problem saying it," the AFC exec added. "Seattle has a chance to be pretty good in 2023.”

What are the Seahawks' plans for Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

All things considered, JSN is likely to lead the wideout core alongside DK Metcalf. His fellow WR spoke highly of him to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti.

Metcalf said:

"He’s a great route runner, excellent hands. I think he’s going to open the offense even more. Him and Zach Charbonnet are going to do amazing things."

Considering Metcalf and Lockett both cracked 1,000 yards receiving last year, it will be interesting to see how Pete Carroll shuffles his cards entering the 2023 season.

If Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 40 time is anything to go by, Seattle will be Road Runner-quick in 2023. JSN clocked a solid 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune



He talks about what it takes to get ready for a life changing moment like the



In partnership with For Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it’s about having something to pass down from generation to generation.He talks about what it takes to get ready for a life changing moment like the #NFLDraft In partnership with @KayJewelers For Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it’s about having something to pass down from generation to generation.He talks about what it takes to get ready for a life changing moment like the #NFLDraft. In partnership with @KayJewelers. https://t.co/rtJYfdDiog

Best-case scenario, he leads all rookie wideouts and earns Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration.

Worst-case scenario, he ends up on a learning curve behind Metcalf and Lockett in what would essentially be an under-the-radar receiving corps heading into next season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes