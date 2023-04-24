Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is ready for his name to be called in three days time in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The three-year wide receiver at Ohio State is regarded as one of the best wideouts in this year's draft class. He's been projected by many draft analysts and experts to be selected as early as pick number 13 to the New York Jets. He is almost a lock to go in the first round.

In preparation for Thursday night, Smith-Njigba spoke to The Player's Tribune about his process leading up to draft day:

"Some nerves are jumping, but my hope says that I look the best there. I'm going to have a unique suit. Of course, some jewelry. Jewelry plays a big part in that particular outfit. They play and stand out. And then in terms of anything I look at and think back to the draft, hopefully I get that phone call early.

"Family is going to be there, mom and dad, brother is going to try to fly in. My brother's always next to me. We played two sports and for me to be able to watch them go through this process of trying to get to the MLB and for us to lean on each other is just, you know, it's great."

Like most NFL draft prospects, Smith-Njigba will experience a lot of nerves as he awaits the call from the team that will draft him.

Could Jaxon Smith-Njigba be the first WR selected in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v Utah

This year's wide receiver class could see five prospects go in the first-round. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, and Jalin Hyatt could all go in the first round.

It's anyone's guess as to who the first WR taken off the board will be.

Smith-Njigba had a breakout 2021 season, but didn't play much in 2022. In 2021, he led Ohio State in wideouts in receptions (95) and yards (1,606) while being in a receiver room that included Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

He only appeared in three games in 2022, recording five catches for 43 yards and missing most of the season due to a hamstring injury.

