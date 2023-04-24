The NFL draft is three days away and an Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets trade is still yet to happen.

Rodgers announced on March 15 on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he intends to play for the New York Jets this season. The trade hasn't been finalized yet due to the sides still figuring out the right compensation for Rodgers.

With it officially being draft week, talks have progressed with the possibility of a deal being done by this week, per Ian Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say. A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week. After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say. A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week.

The Jets currently hold the 13th-overall pick in the first-round as the Packers hold the 15th-overall pick. While the Jets likely won't have to give up their first-round pick in return for Rodgers, they could steal a top target from the Green Bay Packers in the first-round.

Jets' 2023 NFL draft picks: Round 1, #13 overall Jaxon-Smith Njigba

Jaxon-Smith Njigba during Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v Utah

In Sportskeeda's round-one mock draft, the New York Jets selected a top receiver in Ohio State product, Jaxon-Smith Njigba.

Sportskeeda 2023 round-one mock draft

Smith-Njigba is one of the best WR prospects available and had a tremendous 2021 season. He recorded 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

This selection makes a lot of sense as the Jets look to build on their talent at skilled positions. They've added Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard in free agency and will welcome back running back Breece Hall, who's primed for a breakout season.

Sharp Football Analysis @SharpFBAnalysis



Hall averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 11.5 yards per reception with five TDs



No RB that handled as many opportunities as he did averaged more yards per touch than Hall’s 6.9

sharpfootballanalysis.com/analysis/jets-… The Jets selected Breece Hall as the first RB taken in the 2022 draftHall averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 11.5 yards per reception with five TDsNo RB that handled as many opportunities as he did averaged more yards per touch than Hall’s 6.9 The Jets selected Breece Hall as the first RB taken in the 2022 draftHall averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 11.5 yards per reception with five TDsNo RB that handled as many opportunities as he did averaged more yards per touch than Hall’s 6.9sharpfootballanalysis.com/analysis/jets-…

The Green Bay Packers are interested in Jaxon-Smith Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Michigan State v Ohio State

Whether or not the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers, they will need to add some offensive help. Green Bay could be one of several teams to select a wide receiver in the first-round.

Peter Bukowski, the host of "Locked on Packers" heard from Matt Miller that Smith-Njigba's buzz against Green Bay is real and they're interested in him.

Bukowski Tweeted:

"I know people don’t want to set themselves up for disappointment, but @nfldraftscout was one of the first (maybe THE first?) to connect Love to the Packers just before the draft.If he’s hearing JSN to GB buzz, that’s real."

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski



If he’s hearing JSN to GB buzz, that’s real. I know people don’t want to set themselves up for disappointment, but @nfldraftscout was one of the first (maybe THE first?) to connect Love to the Packers just before the draft.If he’s hearing JSN to GB buzz, that’s real. I know people don’t want to set themselves up for disappointment, but @nfldraftscout was one of the first (maybe THE first?) to connect Love to the Packers just before the draft. If he’s hearing JSN to GB buzz, that’s real.

There seems to be a lot of interest in Smith-Njigba, and he could be the first wideout taken before the Packers select at pick number 15.

