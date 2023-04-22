Still no Aaron Rodgers? 2023 NFL Mock Draft simulator sees Jets, Packers land top prospects but no trade for 4x MVP

It's been over a month and a week since Aaron Rodgers announced on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he intended to play for the New York Jets this upcoming season.

The two sides have been linked to an Aaron Rodgers-Jets trade for almost two months, and with the 2023 NFL Draft just days away, a trade still hasn't happened.

One reason why the trade is being held up is because the two sides are reportedly figuring out the right compensation for Aaron Rodgers. A deal is expected to be finalized closer to draft day or on draft day, but there remains a possibility that a deal won't happen at all.

Using Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator, they don't see a trade happening between the Jets and Packers. Instead, it sees each team picking the best players for the foreseeable future, with the Jets selecting a quarterback.

Jets' 2023 NFL Draft picks: Round 1, #13 overall Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison during Arizona State v USC

The New York Jets selected USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator with their first-round pick.

Addison is regarded as one of the top wide receivers in this year's draft. He spent the first two seasons of college at the University of Pittsburgh and was highly productive. He won the 2021 Biletnikoff award, after he recorded 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. This past season, he transferred and played for USC and recorded 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 5'11", 173-pound WR is one of the quickest and most agile receivers in the draft.

Packers' 2023 NFL Draft picks: Round 1, pick #14 overall Jaxon-Smith Njigba

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v Utah

The Green Bay Packers selected Ohio State WR Jaxon-Smith Njigba in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Assuming they keep Aaron Rodgers this season, this pick makes a lot of sense. In the second-round of last year's draft, the team selected Christian Watson, who was productive in the second-half of the season.

Smith-Njigba is the latest WR to come out of Ohio State, and some analysts believe he will be better than reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and former teammate Garrett Wilson and WR Chris Olave. He shone during the 2021 season, recording 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jets' 2023 NFL draft picks: Round 2, #43 overall Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker during Missouri v Tennessee

With the New York Jets unable to land Aaron Rodgers via trade, they pass on the option of selecting one in the first-round and selecting Tennessee's Hendon Hooker with their second-round pick.

Hooker is one of the most talented QB prospects in the draft. He has thrown for over 6,000 yards and 58 touchdowns the past two seasons while rushing for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hooker tore his ACL during the team's second-to-last game in college last season versus South Carolina. He likely won't be ready by Week 1 and may need to sit behind a starter for a year as he adjusts to a pro-offense. He could sit behind Zach Wilson for a season before taking over as their franchise quarterback.

Packers' 2023 NFL Draft picks: Round 2, pick #45 overall Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid Utah v Arizona State

In the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers added another new weapon for Aaron Rodgers. They selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

They lost tight end Robert Tonyan this off-season in free agency, and Marcedes Lewis is currently a free agent. In the last two seasons at Utah, Kincaid has caught 106 catches for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Adding Kincaid would give Rodgers another young target who can become a true TE1 for Green Bay moving forward.

